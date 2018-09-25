UK Labour Party calls for arms boycott of Israel

Zionist Union MK Ayelet Nachmias-Verbin at the UK Labour Party Conference with a poster on Palestinian Authority monetary payments to convicted terrorists.
The UK Labour Party Conference voted on Tuesday afternoon to call for a boycott by the UK of arms sales to Israel and for an “independent international investigation” into IDF defensive measures on the Gaza border to prevent infiltration by terrorists and large numbers of demonstrators.
The vote comes against the background of the still-simmering antisemitism crisis that has engulfed the Labour party this summer, following its initial refusal to adopt an internationally recognized definition of antisemitism and several allegations of antisemitism against party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
The motion was debated in front of a sea of Palestinian flags on the conference floor, with chants of "free Palestine" and messages of political support for the Palestinians.
The motion noted what it called Israel’s “heavy repression” of protests on the Gaza border which it described as “overwhelmingly non-violent,” although it failed to mention numerous efforts by terrorists
and others to breach the border fence as well as the widespread arson attacks against Israel in recent months.
“Conference urges an independent, international investigation into Israel’s use of force against Palestinian demonstrators; a freeze of UK Government arms sales to Israel; and an immediate unconditional end to the illegal blockade and closure of Gaza,” the motion read.
The conference’s priorities ballot gave massive support for such a motion to be debated, and it gained over 188,000 votes to be brought for a debate, more than for a debate on Brexit, the UK’s National Health Service, and the welfare system, all of which are key concerns for the Labour Party.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post
, Zionist Union MK Ayelet Nahmias
-Verbin who is attending the conference said that there was a very troubling atmosphere at the event, and said that Labour MPs and shadow cabinet members had made controversial comments, such as blaming the Labour Friends of Israel lobbying group for undermining Corbyn over the antisemitism allegations against him and the party.
Nahmias
-Verbin said, however, that there was “wonderful support” from other Labour MPs such as Labour Friends of Israel chair Joan Ryan, Ian Austin, Louise Ellman and Luciana Berger.
But she was strongly critical of Corbyn, saying he has failed to apologize or express regret for his own actions such as sharing a platform with Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal and other Palestinian terrorists, opposing the removal of an antisemitic mural in London, and saying that some “Zionists” in the UK do not understand English irony.
“I think he is an antisemite, absolutely,” Nahmias
-Verbin told the Post. “I have no sense of irony or sense of humor for the implication that British Jews are not really British,” she continued.
Asked if she felt Corbyn was a fitting leader for the Labour Party, the MK said that she would not interfere in the democracy of other countries, but that she and the Zionist Union would not want someone like Corbyn to lead the UK Labour Party.
