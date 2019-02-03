UK chief rabbi says BDS call to move Eurovision harms peace

Ephraim Mirvis 370.
(photo credit: Flix’ n’ Pix)
UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis spoke out against 50 artists who wrote an open letter to the BBC last week, calling for this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv to be moved to a different country.
In an interview with the Daily Mail on Sunday, Mirvis criticized the letter and said that BDS and its supporters don't advance peace.
"Whereas peacemakers seek dialogue and common ground, for more than a decade the BDS movement has pursued a campaign of division and demonisation," Mirvis told the newspaper, adding that "calls for the Eurovision Song Contest to be moved from Israel will ultimately harm, and not help, the cause of peace."
In a letter in The Guardian printed last Tuesday,
50 artists, including Roger Waters, musician Peter Gabriel, designer Vivienne Westwood, actor Julie Christie, writer Mike Leigh and director Ken Loach, appealed to the BBC to use its influence with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to “press for Eurovision to be relocated to a country where crimes against that freedom are not being committed.”
In response, the BBC said that it is not interested in politics and it will be taking part in the Eurovision in Tel Aviv.
“The Eurovision Song Contest is not a political event and does not endorse any political message or campaign,” the statement read. “The competition has always supported the values of friendship, inclusion, tolerance and diversity, and we do not believe it would be appropriate to use the BBC’s participation for political reasons.
“Because of this, we will be taking part in this year’s event,” the public service broadcaster added. “The host country is determined by the rules of the competition, not the BBC.” Amy Spiro contributed to this article.
