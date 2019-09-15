UK communities secretary pledges £100,000 to fight online antisemitism

Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London. . (photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

The UK’s Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick has pledged £100,000 in funding in a bid to to fight the spread of antisemitic material online, “as he underlined this government’s absolute commitment to tackling hatred in all its forms.”

On Sunday, Jenrick explained that “the funding will support the Antisemitism Policy Trust’s ongoing work to tackle the spread of racist tropes online and challenge harmful narratives about Jewish people.”

The Antisemitism Policy Trust is an organization, which focuses on educating and empowering parliamentarians, policy makers and opinion formers to address and combat antisemitism.

“This forms part of the government’s wider agenda to tackle all forms of religiously and racially motivated hatred,” the communities secretary said in a statement. “The organisation will use the funding to develop short, educative videos to counter, debunk, and undermine the proliferation of hateful antisemitic material online.”

Jenrick stressed that “Antisemitism has absolutely no place in our society and I am committed to tackling it at its root.

“Online hatred can be a pernicious force that not only causes immediate harm to its victims but can embolden its perpetrators,” he said. “By funding innovative programs that educate future generations and stem the spread of harmful ideologies we will stamp out this scourge, wherever it appears.

“I will not tolerate antisemitism under my watch,” Jenrick stressed. “All local authorities should adopt and use the IHRA definition . Failure to do so is unacceptable.”

He added that there is no excuse “for local government boycotts, divestment and sanctions against the State of Israel.

“Local councils should not be wasting time and taxpayers money pursuing their own foreign policies,” Jenrick charged.

While addressing the Jewish Board of Deputies of British Jews during a meeting on Sunday, Jenrick also pledged that he would write to all councils and universities this week demanding that they adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition as a matter of urgency.

Universities Minister Chris Skidmore echoed Jenrick’s thoughts on the matter, emphasizing that “there is no place in our society for hatred or any form of harassment and it is frankly appalling that the battle against antisemitism still exists.

Skidmore made it clear that “universities should recognize the internationally renowned IHRA working definition of antisemitism accepted by the government.

“I have already written to all vice chancellors earlier this year urging them to do so,” he explained, “but in recent weeks there have been alarming incidents demonstrating the need for further action and for universities to protect the welfare and act seriously on the concerns of Jewish students.

“Universities must not risk damaging their reputation by not acting swiftly to root out antisemitism when it reveals itself,” Skidmore added.

In August, the Community Security Trust, which monitors antisemitism and provides security for British Jewry, released a report stating that there were 892 antisemitic incidents recorded nationwide in the first half of 2019.

Of those incidents, 323 were related to social media, comprising 36% of the overall total.

This is compared to 221 incidents on social media in the first half of 2018, or 27% of the total, which means there was a 46% increase in the number of online incidents recorded by CST compared to 2018.

Overall, the group said there was a 10% increase in antisemitic incidents in comparison to the same period last year. In 2018, 810 incidents were reported between January and June.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });