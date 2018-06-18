U.S. leaders to interview Jewish Agency candidates

AVITAL SHARANSKY, former US president George W. Bush, Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, pose together at a gala dinner in New York honoring the outgoing Jewish Agency chairman. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

The American Jewish leaders on the search committee for a replacement for Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky have invited candidates to interview for the job, The Jerusalem Post learned exclusively on Monday.



The candidates who received invitations for interviews include Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Michael Oren, Zionist Union MK Nachman Shai, and former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Ron Prosor.





The search committee will start meeting Thursday, ahead of the agency’s Board of Governors meetings next week.Well-placed sources revealed Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has a mystery candidate for the job whose name has not been the subject of speculation. Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett and Immigrant Absorption Minister Sofa Landver, two cabinet ministers whose authority is connected to the agency, told the Post on Monday that they had no idea who will get the job.“I don’t get the right to select the agency chairman,” Landver said. “I will work with anyone they choose.”