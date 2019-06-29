U.S. signs bill for humanitarian assistance to southern border communities

Jerry Silverman standing at the Western Wall. .
X
United States signed an emergency supplemental appropriations bill targeted at bringing humanitarian assistance to communities on the country's southern border.
As part of the funding designated for the act, $30 million will be granted to the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) applauded the act.
The EFSP program, established in 1983, is tasked with providing humanitarian assistance, tackling homelessness and preventing hunger. EFSP was chosen by Congress as part of the Federal emergency response to the crisis on the US southern border.
“Our Washington office, which advocates on behalf of Jewish Federations across the country, has been instrumental in ensuring that the Emergency Food and Shelter Program receives additional funding,” said Jerry Silverman, President and CEO of the JFNA. “And we are glad to be playing an important role in the disbursement and oversight over the emergency supplemental efforts to help meet the needs of this vulnerable group.”
William Daroff, Senior Vice President for Public Policy, added that “We are proud advocates of this important bill that will help communities replenish resources for vital services for so many people in need. We applaud Congress – particularly congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle – who made this effort a priority and passed this supplemental humanitarian aid package.”
