By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 7, 2019 12:28
Virginia elected the first Jewish and female speaker, Eileen Filler-Corn

Eileen Fillercorn, VA Delegate. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Eileen Filler-Corn, 55, was elected the first Jewish and female speaker to represent the Virginia House of Delegates.

Filler-corn is a democrat representing the Fairfax county suburbs in Washington D.C. since 2010, and on top of being the first female and the first Jewish woman of the region to take the role, she’s also the first speaker from northern Virginia in four decades.

This is added to a list of other victories of the Democrats, who took control of both legislative bodies in the commonwealth.





Democrat Andy Beshear also defeated incumbent Republican Matt Bevin to become Kentucky’s governor, while Republican Tate Reeves defeated Democrat Jim Hood to become governor of Mississippi.




