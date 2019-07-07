Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

WJC calls on Congress to make Holocaust education mandatory in U.S. schools

Half of millennials are unable to name a Nazi extermination camp.

By
July 7, 2019 13:07
1 minute read.
The site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau

The site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The World Jewish Congress has called on the United States Congress to ensure that Holocaust education will be mandatory in schools.

The WJC started a petition late last week following recent statistics, which found that 49% of millennials polled are unable to name one Nazi extermination camp, while 41% believed that the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust was significantly less than 6 million.

“The horrors of the Holocaust are fading from our collective memory, especially among millennials,” WJC explained, adding that there has also been an “alarming rise” in antisemitism in the US over the last few years.

Dubbed the "Never Again Education Act," WJC explained that it would “create a new grant program within the US Department of Education to provide teachers across the country the relevant resources, tools and training to teach school children about the Holocaust and the repercussions that hate and intolerance can have on our society.”

Since its inception late last week, the petition has garnered over 8,300 signatures.

The petition also calls for Congress to take proactive steps to make sure that students are equipped to take up the challenge of remembering the Holocaust, continuing its legacy and fighting antisemitism as the number of Holocaust survivors continues to dwindle across the globe.

“The responsibility to keep the memory and the legacy and the lessons of the Holocaust alive will fall to us and to our younger generations,” the WJC continued. “The current trends are deeply concerning.”

The younger generations can only take up this responsibility, the organization said, “if their teachers have the resources and the tools to empower younger generations with the knowledge that decisions and actions have consequences.”

Click here to sign the WJC petition.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

A graffiti image of PFLP terrorist Ghassan Kanafani on the security barrier in the West Bank
July 7, 2019
B'nai Brit Canada slams church for assisting event honoring PFLP terrorist

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings