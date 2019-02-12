Warner Wolf charged with felony for vandalizing sign he considered racist

Crime scene [illustrative].
Longtime sportscaster Warner Wolf was charged with a felony for ripping the letters off a sign outside of his gated community in Naples, Florida, because he considers them racist.
Wolf turned himself in to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and was charged with criminal mischief over $1,000. He was released on $5,000 bond, according to reports.
The name of his gated community is Classics Plantation Estates. Wolf, who is Jewish, considers the word racist and has complained about the name at board meetings.
Wolf was seen removing the letters of the word Plantation from the sign on a surveillance video on Nov. 30. Two weeks later he gave the pieces of the words to a guard at the gate of the community and told him to give them to the property manager.
Wolf during his broadcasting career was known for his signature phrase “Let’s go to the videotape.” He was a news sports anchor in Washington, D.C., and New York City, and announced “Monday Night Baseball” and the Olympics for ABC. Wolf played himself in the boxing film “Rocky IV
. “
