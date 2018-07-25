July 25 2018
|
Av, 13, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Where Zionism began: Israelis travel Europe in Herzl's footsteps

A group of 18 Israelis from different backgrounds joined together in a trip through Budapest, Vienna and Basel, following in the path of Zionism's founder.

By ELIANA SCHREIBER
July 25, 2018 14:40
3 minute read.
Paralymic tennis player Noam Gershony poses on Theodor Herzl's balcony

Paralymic tennis player Noam Gershony poses on Theodor Herzl's balcony, recreating the iconic photograph. (photo credit: IFAT SHOMRONY & EYAL BEN ZEEV COMMUNICATIONS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

After Gusti Yehoshua Braverman watched her son go on a Masa tour of Israel and Poland in his final years of high school, she realized there was no such thing for adults.

She also found that all the Jewish European tours were very centered around the Holocaust and not Theodor Herzl, despite the fact that Zionism started long before the Holocaust.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Yehoshua Braverman thus decided to use her position as head of the department of Diaspora activities in the World Zionist Organization to create her own Europe tour in Theodor Herzl’s footsteps, tracing the roots of Zionism.

She said she realized with concern that many Israelis were not aware of the foundations of Zionism, and planned the trip to educate them and to connect Israeli Jews with Jews of the Diaspora.

Yehoshua Braverman selected 18 participants from different backgrounds for the four-and-a-half-day tour spanning three countries connected to Herzl’s journey and the formation of the State of Israel.

Participants, most of whom were in their 30s to 40s, included Israeli actors, athletes and journalists with viewpoints across the political spectrum, including an Orthodox settler and the former CEO of Peace Now.

“I chose people who can bring with them an interesting story,” Yehoshua Braverman said. “My desire and my commitment is to create a dialogue around Zionism that is not necessarily agreeing on different issues in Israeli society.”



The group started in Budapest, Hungary, where Herzl was born, and then continued to Vienna, Austria and Basel, Switzerland.

One of the participants, Tel Aviv deputy mayor Mehereta Baruch-Ron, said it was exciting for her to experience the history by exploring the sites on foot.

“We actually followed Theodor Herzl’s footsteps from the moment he was born, where he began in Budapest and continued to Vienna and then to Basel, where the first Zionist Congress happened,” she said.

Baruch-Ron, who made aliyah with her family at age four, said the trip was enlightening and reminded her of the importance of the Zionism she grew up with in her community at home in Ethiopia.

One of the highlights of the trip included a trip to the Danube River in Budapest, where a monument of shoes honors Jews who were shot into the river by Nazis.

“I couldn’t stop thinking that a lot of people were witnessing that. And I guess the people who swim or who sailed in the Danube could see the evidence,” Baruch-Ron said. “If we had a country, a Jewish state, maybe many lives would be saved, but we didn’t.”

Later on in the trip, the group visited Herzl’s iconic room and balcony where he had a famous photograph taken.

David Borowich Yaari, a businessman and philanthropist who made aliyah from the US at age 40, said in that moment, the whole tour group felt something in recreating the famous photograph.

“It showed that even the cynical people… everybody was a believer in that moment,” Borowich Yaari said.

He said the trip helped him reconnect with his Zionism, which he felt became dormant after moving to Israel.

“I want to reengage, as well, in helping make Zionism relevant to Jews outside of Israel,” Borowich Yaari said.

After visiting the three cities, all 18 members of the group got together and read the Israel's Declaration of Independence, and were asked to create their own vision – for Zionism inside Israel and for Jews of the Diaspora.

Despite all the different viewpoints and personalities, Baruch-Ron said the group got along and was able to have productive conversations together. “It was actually moving to see everybody helping each other and talking to each other, even though we are different.”

She said she hopes that Herzl’s story can be told more widely, so people can understand his vision and the price he paid for the creation of a Jewish state.

Similarly, Yehoshua Braverman hopes that the Ministry of Education will put more funding toward trips like this in the future.

“This can in a way ensure that there will be a linkage between being a Jew, being a Zionist and being a part of a Jewish people,” she said.

Baruch-Ron said Herzl’s success is proof that dreams can be accomplished.

“I truly believe that like Herzl, if you dream it, you can make it,” she said.

Related Content

Nazi Swastika
July 25, 2018
Teacher investigated for playing Nazi wrestling character

By ROBERT MORAN/PHILLY.COM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut