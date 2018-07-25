Where Zionism began: Israelis travel Europe in Herzl's footsteps

After Gusti Yehoshua Braverman watched her son go on a Masa tour of Israel and Poland in his final years of high school, she realized there was no such thing for adults.
She also found that all the Jewish European tours were very centered around the Holocaust and not Theodor Herzl, despite the fact that Zionism started long before the Holocaust.
Yehoshua Braverman thus decided to use her position as head of the department of Diaspora activities in the World Zionist Organization to create her own Europe tour in Theodor Herzl’s footsteps, tracing the roots of Zionism.
She said she realized with concern that many Israelis were not aware of the foundations of Zionism, and planned the trip to educate them and to connect Israeli Jews with Jews of the Diaspora.
Yehoshua Braverman selected 18 participants from different backgrounds for the four-and-a-half-day tour spanning three countries connected to Herzl’s journey and the formation of the State of Israel.
Participants, most of whom were in their 30s to 40s, included Israeli actors, athletes and journalists with viewpoints across the political spectrum, including an Orthodox settler and the former CEO of Peace Now.
“I chose people who can bring with them an interesting story,” Yehoshua Braverman said. “My desire and my commitment is to create a dialogue around Zionism that is not necessarily agreeing on different issues in Israeli society.”
The group started in Budapest, Hungary, where Herzl was born, and then continued to Vienna, Austria and Basel, Switzerland.
One of the participants, Tel Aviv deputy mayor Mehereta Baruch-Ron, said it was exciting for her to experience the history by exploring the sites on foot.
“We actually followed Theodor Herzl’s footsteps from the moment he was born, where he began in Budapest and continued to Vienna and then to Basel, where the first Zionist Congress happened,” she said.
Baruch-Ron, who made aliyah with her family at age four, said the trip was enlightening and reminded her of the importance of the Zionism she grew up with in her community at home in Ethiopia.
One of the highlights of the trip included a trip to the Danube River in Budapest
, where a monument of shoes honors Jews who were shot into the river by Nazis.
“I couldn’t stop thinking that a lot of people were witnessing that. And I guess the people who swim or who sailed in the Danube could see the evidence,” Baruch-Ron said. “If we had a country, a Jewish state, maybe many lives would be saved, but we didn’t.”
Later on in the trip, the group visited Herzl’s iconic room and balcony where he had a famous photograph taken.
David Borowich Yaari, a businessman and philanthropist who made aliyah from the US at age 40, said in that moment, the whole tour group felt something in recreating the famous photograph.
“It showed that even the cynical people… everybody was a believer in that moment,” Borowich Yaari said.
He said the trip helped him reconnect with his Zionism, which he felt became dormant after moving to Israel.
“I want to reengage, as well, in helping make Zionism relevant to Jews outside of Israel,” Borowich Yaari said.
After visiting the three cities, all 18 members of the group got together and read the Israel's Declaration of Independence, and were asked to create their own vision – for Zionism inside Israel and for Jews of the Diaspora.
Despite all the different viewpoints and personalities, Baruch-Ron said the group got along and was able to have productive conversations together. “It was actually moving to see everybody helping each other and talking to each other, even though we are different.”
She said she hopes that Herzl’s story can be told more widely, so people can understand his vision and the price he paid for the creation of a Jewish state.
Similarly, Yehoshua Braverman hopes that the Ministry of Education will put more funding toward trips like this in the future.
“This can in a way ensure that there will be a linkage between being a Jew, being a Zionist and being a part of a Jewish people,” she said.
Baruch-Ron said Herzl’s success is proof that dreams can be accomplished.
“I truly believe that like Herzl, if you dream it, you can make it,” she said.