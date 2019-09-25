Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Wisconsin synagogue vandalized with swastika and ‘Jude’

The city’s mayor, Cory Mason, condemned the incident in a Facebook post.

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
September 25, 2019 03:37
A tombstone desecrated by vandals with a Nazi swastika and the Slogan "Jews Out", in the Jewish Ceme

France's Interior Minister Brice Hortefeux walks next to a tombstone desecrated by vandals with a Nazi swastika and the Slogan "Jews Out", in the Jewish Cemetery of Cronenbourg near Strasbourg. (photo credit: VINCENT KESSLER/ REUTERS)

A swastika and other Nazi imagery were found on a synagogue in Wisconsin.

On Sunday, board members of Beth Israel Sinai in Racine discovered the Nazi symbol spray-painted in red along with “Jude,” the German word for Jew.

There were also symbols resembling the Nazi-style SS logo, the synagogue’s president, Joyce Placzkowski told the Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle



Placzkowski said the synagogue would add more security, according to the Chronicle.



The city’s mayor, Cory Mason, condemned the incident in a Facebook post.



“It’s deeply disturbing that this horrendous act was committed the week before Jewish people will celebrate the High Holy Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, which are intended to be a time of reflection and celebration,” he wrote. “This is a clear act of hate, and antisemitism of any kind has no place in our City.”


