Women's March board member, Zahra Billoo compares IDF soldiers to ISIS

Billoo tweeted that she doesn't "see the difference between American youth leaving the country to join ISIS or the IDF."

By
September 18, 2019 16:31
1 minute read.
Women take part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York, U.S., March 8, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)

Women's March board member, Zahra Billoo compared American Israel Defense Forces (IDF) lone soldiers to ISIS recruits on Twitter.

The difference between ISIS and the IDF is clear. ISIS carries out acts of terror, and is widely recognized as a security threat. The IDF is a military force that works to defend a country.
This is not the only time Billoo criticized Israel on Twitter. She has been outspoken about her dislike of the Jewish state and its supporters. She also tweeted that "Israel commits war crimes and terrorism as a hobby" and called it an “apartheid, racist state.” Billoo also tweeted in 2015 about "racist Zionists" being scary, and alleged that the FBI recruits "mentally ill young people" to join ISIS.


Billoo is an attorney who works at the San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and was brought to the Women's March board on Monday after three founding members, including Linda Sarsour, stepped down following accusations of antisemitism.

Sarsour tweeted that "there is nothing creepier than Zionism," among other antisemitic remarks. She also claimed on Twitter that at a speaking event "right wing Zionists carrying Israeli flags" joined protesters waving confederate flags. However, Twitter users later shot back saying that there were pro-Israel demonstrators, but no confederate flags.

Tamar Beeri contributed to this report.


September 18, 2019
Homeless man accused of burning down Minnesota synagogue spit on fire

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

