World Jewish Congress CEO steps down

WORLD JEWISH Congress CEO and executive vice president Robert Singer.
(photo credit: WJC)
Robert Singer will step down as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President of the World Jewish Congress, the WJC said in a statement on Tuesday.
Established in 1936, the World Jewish Congress is an international organization representing Jewish communities in about 100 countries.
Singer held the position for the past six years and will continue to serve as a special advisor to WJC President Ronald S. Lauder through December 31, 2019.
Before joining the WJC, Singer served as director general and CEO of World ORT, an education and vocational training nongovernmental organization and worked in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office for 12 years, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. He was previously a lieutenant colonel in the Israeli army.
“I want to thank Robert for his service to the World Jewish Congress,” Lauder said. “Robert cares deeply about the work of the World Jewish Congress, the Jewish people around the world and the State of Israel, and he will be leaving us in a strong position to solve the growing problems facing our communities worldwide.”
“I am extremely proud of what the WJC accomplished during the last six years. Jewish communities worldwide need a strong WJC -- and the WJC needs strong communities,” Singer pointed out.
“Today, Jews around the world are again confronting a new wave of antisemitism that we need to combat together. We have been working tirelessly and diligently for the past six years to undermine the impact of Jew haters, to stop the spreading of online antisemitism, and to build networks of leaders to combat these phenomena,” he added.
Lauder also announced that to ensure a seamless transition current WJC Deputy CEO for Diplomacy Maram Stern will serve as the organization’s Interim CEO, and WJC General Counsel Menachem Rosensaft will serve as Interim Deputy CEO.
