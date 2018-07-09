World’s largest Hispanic Christian group joins FOZ to fight antisemitism

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Hispanic Israel Leadership Coalition (HILC) - the largest pro-Israel Hispanic Organization in the world – has joined forces with the President’s Task Force, a division of the Friends of Zion (FOZ) Heritage Center in Jerusalem, to help combat antisemitism and BDS.



The President’s Task Force is a non-political organization comprised of presidents of major Christian organizations. Its executive committee includes former governor Mike Huckabee, Dr. Ronnie Floyd, Rev. Jentezen Franklin, Dr. Robert Jeffress, and Dr. Jack Graham.





“We are proud to partner with Friends of Zion’s President’s Task Force and with its tireless founder, Dr. Mike Evans,” said Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Conference and HILC. “The aim of our partnership is to leverage the unparalleled access and influence of FOZ within Israel, along with the formidable social media and content production capabilities to further promote pro-Israel values within the Hispanic Christian community around the world. Our message is clear: Israel, her people and her leaders have no truer friends than Hispanic Christians. Our partnership with FOZ will help ensure it stays that way for generations to come.”FOZ says it is dedicated to the defense of Israel and the Jewish people by highlighting the courageous acts of Christian Zionists who partnered with the Jewish people to establish the modern Jewish state. Together, FOZ and HILC will work to promote pro-Israel values within the Hispanic American community as well as the Spanish speaking diaspora by confronting antisemitism in all of its forms, as well as the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement known as BDS.“We are tremendously excited for what this new partnership with Rev. Rodriguez and the NHCLC/HILC represents, both for FOZ but more importantly for Israel and her people,” said FOZ President Mike Evans. “There is already a natural love and kinship between Israel and Hispanic Christians, and a partnership with the NHCLC, the largest Hispanic Christian organization in the world, opens up the opportunity for us to equip millions of people in the US and throughout Central and South America with the tools and content they need to combat the hate-filled messages of BDS and antisemitism. We look forward to a powerful partnership for years to come.”