'Yellow Vest' who called Alain Finkielraut 'Zionist sh*t' arrested

A man wearing a yellow vest tackles a protester as tear gas floats in the air during clashes with police at a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Nantes, France, December 15, 2018.
(photo credit: STEPHANE MAHE / REUTERS)
The French protester who verbally abused French philosopher Alain Finkielraut
a week ago was arrested by Police and is expected to face the court on May 22, Algemeiner
reported on Friday night.
The man, known as "Benjamin" and reported by French media to be a 36-year-old married father of five who works as a salesman, shouted at the elderly Finkielraut that "France is ours" and called him a "Zionist shi*t."
The man was part of a 'Yellow Vests" group who screamed at Finkielraut that he is a "dirty Jew," that he's "going to die" and he's "going to hell."
The man arrested claimed to have spoken these things in anger of comments Finkielraut made about "The Palestinians" and the "Children of Gaza."
The man was reportedly arrested in 2004 for attacking a police officer and to be linked to radical pro-Palestinian Islamist groups who visited Lebanon in 2014.
French President Emmanuel Macron
condemned the attack, saying, “The antisemitic insults to which [Finkielkraut] has been subjected to are the absolute opposite of who we are and what makes us a great nation. We will not tolerate them.”
