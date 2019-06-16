Engel: Don't make the support for Israel a political football

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

NEW YORK - Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told The Jerusalem Post's Editor-in-Chief, Yaakov Katz, that the support for Israel should not be politicized.



Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, Engel was asked about the latest remarks by Democratic members, such as Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

"We have to make sure that there is a strong majority to help the state of Israel, he responded. "I don't think it helps to make it a political football. We have 33 Jewish Congressmen, and 31 of them are Democrats. When someone is wrong we need to call them out, no matter which party they are from."When asked about the close relationship between Prime Minister Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, Engel said: "I wouldn't tell any Prime Minister what to do, but it's better not to have Israel political football. It's important not to play politics. I want to make it, so everyone supports Israel. "Engel also addressed the possibility of new negotiations with Iran and said that the US should monitor its activities."I don't trust the Iranian regime," he said. "That was the reason I was against the JCPOA. We need to keep an eye on them. I didn't like the JCPOA because it didn't prevent their nuclear program. It postponed it, which is a good thing. But Iran Can't be allowed to expand into Syria. I think it's very important; we're going to monitor them very carefully.""I don't think you can look at anything rationally when it comes to Iran, who knows what's going on behind the scenes there?" he continued. "I'm not advocating a war because we went to wars in Iraq and elsewhere and were burnt. We need to be careful; we need to balance it. but we can't allow Iran to do those things."He said that the Russian leader can't be trusted."I don't trust Putin; I don't trust him," he said. Asked by Katz if Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is right by trying to maintain close ties with Vladimir Putin, Engel said: "I don't think any Israeli leader could turn a back on Putin, but I think everyone in Israel understands that Putin is not a nice guy.""Any PM has to deal with Russia because it's an important power in the region But I don't believe what he says. No doubt they interfere in the [2016] elections, and no doubt they will try to do so in 2020."