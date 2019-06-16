ORT’s mission for today and tomorrow

ORT director-general and CEO Avi Ganon at the Jerusalem Post Conference.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
At the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, Dario Werthein, Chair of the World ORT Board of Trustees, and ORT director-general and CEO, Avi Ganon, outlined the vision and goals of the venerable organization, which will be celebrating its 140th anniversary next year.
“ORT’s mission,” explained Werthein, “is impact through education”, providing its students with vocational tools to succeed in science, technology, engineering and math, which are essential in today’s hi-tech environment. Werthein adds that ORT’s focus extends beyond academic and vocational advancement.
“We are dedicated to producing well-rounded, confident, resilient individuals, with a social conscience and the sense of responsibility to become future leaders.”
Werthein noted that ORT is active in 35 countries and 72 schools, with more than 300,000 people annually receiving an ORT education.
He said that his roots in ORT can be traced to his grandfather who founded ORT in Argentina, and to his mother, who was the President of ORT Argentina. He is particularly proud of ORT’s partnership program with Pope Francis in the Scholas Program initiative to promote tolerance and understanding between children of different backgrounds across the globe.
Avi Ganon addressed his remarks to the role that ORT can play in meeting two challenges – improving education and combating antisemitism, Citing numerous statistics which show that Israel is falling behind much of the world in its investment and progress in education, Ganon warned that “the start-up nation, known for its technological innovation and know-how, will lose this reputation unless its education improves.”
In order to stem the tide, he said that a large and well-directed investment by ORT, together with the State of Israel, and world Jewry, in improving education in Israel, can reverse the worrisome trend. He added that ORT’s schools around the world include both Jewish and non-Jewish students, all of whom study Jewish history, culture and traditions, thus encouraging increased understanding between students.
By helping maintain a strong Israel, a strong Diaspora, and a strong reputation for Jews worldwide, said Danon, ORT will continue to strive to place the future in the hands of the next generation.