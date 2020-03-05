700% increase in calls to Magen David Adom as coronavirus spreads

As panic about the potentially lethal coronavirus spreads across Israel, Magen David Adom (MDA) is reporting a 700% increase in civilian inquiries to its 101 emergency call center.

In less than 24 hours, there were 39,000 calls made to the center, according to a release, compared to about 5,500 calls received on a regular day.

MDA is asking that people not call 100 for general information about the coronavirus, but rather use the Health Ministry’s *5400 hotline or call their insurance carrier in cases where there are no physical symptoms.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry website crashed due to the volume of visitors to the site.

“MDA EMTs and paramedics continue to take samples from patients who are quarantined and have reported symptoms such as a fever, cough etc.,” the MDA release explained.

To date, MDA paramedics and EMTs have been to around 1,300 people’s homes to take samples for testing.