945 Israelis test positive for coronavirus, 20 in critical condition

Unemployment rate spikes to 16.5%, was around 4% before the coronavirus outbreak.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 22, 2020 09:29
Magen David Adom medics staff a special coronavirus hotline (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Magen David Adom medics staff a special coronavirus hotline
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Some 945 Israelis have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, SAR-CoV-2, on Sunday morning, as numbers continue to increase.
The Ministry of Health reported that the majority of cases - 863 - are mild, 24 are moderate and 20 critical. One person died from coronavirus over the weekend. The 88-year-old Holocaust survivor was the first Israeli to die from the disease.
So far, 37 people have recovered.
The number of coronavirus patients in the country is expected to climb by even hundreds each day, according to Health Ministry director general Moshe Bar Siman Tov, as Israel expands the number of tests it takes each day.
When coronavirus first came to Israel, the Health Ministry tested around 750 people per day. That number climbed to 2,200 over the weekend. Some 3,000 people are expected to be tested on Sunday.
Bar Siman Tov said that Israel will likely test as many as 10,000 people per day in the coming days.
Magen David Adom is responsible for most of these tests. It has thus far opened four drive-through testing complexes, which allow Israelis to be swabbed and tested for the virus in their cars in two or three minutes.
 
The coronavirus outbreak has been harshly challenging the Israeli economy, as the government rolls out additional isolation and other restrictions to stop the virus from spreading.
On Sunday, the Israeli Employment Service reported that an additional 8,500 people registered for unemployment benefits on its website, bringing the total number of people who have registered in March to 511,965.
The unemployment rate in Israel has increased fourfold to 16.5%. Before the outbreak of the crisis, the unemployment rate was about 4%.


