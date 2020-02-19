Is coronavirus the result of a cyber-attack?

"A disease like the coronavirus can be created through a cyber-attack," Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) founder and executive chairman Dr. Erel Margalit claimed at Muni Expo 2020 on Wednesday."Those who know how to hack to financial bodies can also hack pharmaceutical companies and create a virus," Margalit said. "Hackers can hack into labs and alter the composition of medicines and even do worse. We have no proof that the current virus is not a result of a cyber-attack." Margalit added that hackers monitor the worldwide spread and panic the coronavirus causes and how it impacts the international economy. "This is a promo to what a quality pinpointed cyber-attack could cause. When a biological weapon is in the hands of hackers the threat is bigger than ever."During the event, Margalit presented the Margalit Start Up City, intended to elevate growth-stage tech companies to the next level around the world and to provide accelerator space for growth-stage companies.The participants showed great interest in Margalit's model and the reasoning and location picks for the next centers across the globe."Israel would gladly export its knowledge and build the next innovation centers all over the world. Any city who sees itself as central must have an international cyber center. The biggest global threat today is through cyber-attacks that threaten health, finance, media, infrastructure, democracy systems and personal freedom," Margalit concluded.