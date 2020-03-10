A 'drive through' clinic in Australia to test patients for coronavirus

As the coronavirus is increasingly spreading worldwide, countries are looking for the most efficient ways to test people who have potentially contracted the virus.A South Australian hospital has opened its first "drive through" coronavirus testing service to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, ABC reported. The drive through is located at the former Repatriation Hospital site in Adelaide's southern suburbs.
Once the clinic is fully operational, it is expected to test one patient every 20 minutes. At the moment, the service works between eight and nine hours per day but if demand increases, it will offer longer opening hours. Before they can get tested in the drive through clinic, patients first have to visit their general practitioner and receive their referral. Patients are also required to book in advance."This service is really specifically for patients who have already seen a GP and not for people to have a clinical assessment," said SA Pathology's clinical service director, Dr Tom Dodd."This is a pathology collection point only at this stage and we will be making it very clear to GPs that they'll need to see the patients first and then refer the patients onto here after they've organized a collection time, and provided us with a request form," he added. Patients drive by the clinic and stay in their car with the windows open while nurses will collect samples, including through mouth swabs. "It presents no risk at all for anyone working on the site and will support isolation of those patients until the results of their tests are known," said Dodd. “While the drive-through concept is unique, our short trial proved that it is a successful way of safely collecting specimens without exposing the wider public,” he added.As of March 10, 100 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, and three people have died, according to the Australian's Health Ministry website.
