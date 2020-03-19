The current testing method in Israel , and most of the rest of the world, has been to only focus on people with specific symptoms. This new testing method is not only able to allow testing for people with asymptomatic symptoms, but allows for dozens of tests to be carried out at once, ultimately accelerating efforts in curbing the virus.

"This experiment conducted by Technion and Rambam researchers is complex, and under normal circumstances would take months. This is a remarkable example of the mobilization of an outstanding team in a time of crisis. The initial experiment was completed in less than four days," said President of the Technion Professor Uri Sivan.

In Israel the current rate of testing, done by the common PCR method, is only about 1,200 a day, each of which must go under individual examination taking several hours, causing bottelnecks in testing, and ultimately efforts to curb the virus. The Rambam Clinical Microbiology Laboratory is only able to test 200 COVID-19 samples a day.

Now molecular testing for the virus, done with the new pooling method, can can be done by combining samples, taken from 32 or 64 patients, enabling simultaneous testing of dozens of samples. In rare cases where a positive case is found in a joint sample, each of the specific samples will only then be tested individually.



Prof. Michael Halberthal with Dr. Moran Szwarcwort-Cohen in a visit to the lab. (Credit: TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE AND RAMBAM SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)



"Even when we conducted a joint examination of 64 samples in which only one was a positive carrier, the system identified that there was a positive sample," said Professor Roy Kishony, head of the research group in the Faculty of Biology at Technion.

"This is not a breakthrough, but a demonstration of the effectivity of using the existing method and even the existing equipment to significantly increase the volume of samples tested per day," said Professor Roy Kishony, head of the research group in the Faculty of Biology at Technion.

