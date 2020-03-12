After a month in quarantine, last Israelis are home from Diamond Princess

The couple, who caught the potentially lethal COVID-19 while vacationing on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, was welcomed by their close kin upon arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport.

The couple received a clean bill of health from Japanese health officials and tested negative for the virus in Israel, too. Nonetheless, they started a 14-day period of home-quarantine on Thursday, as per the instructions of Israel’s Ministry of Health.

"They are expected to return to normal life soon after such an emotional journey,” said the couple’s spokesperson. “The family thanks all the citizens of Israel and the media who supported them along the way.”

At the airport, the Ofarims revealed that there were moments during their stay that they thought it would not end.

“They are happy to return home to Israel,” the spokesperson said.