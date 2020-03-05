The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
American woman who traveled in Israel diagnosed with coronavirus

The ministry is asking that anyone who was in the locations she visited at the time she visited them start a 14-day period of home-isolation.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 5, 2020 12:09
Fans use hand sanitizer as they enter Staples Center in California amid the coronavirus outbreak (photo credit: JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA-USA TODAY SPORTS/REUTERS)
Fans use hand sanitizer as they enter Staples Center in California amid the coronavirus outbreak
(photo credit: JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA-USA TODAY SPORTS/REUTERS)
An American woman from New York City who traveled in Israel from February 23 to 27 was diagnosed with coronavirus Wednesday night, according to the Ministry of Health. She stayed in Jerusalem.
The ministry is now asking that anyone who was in the locations she visited at the time she visited them start a 14-day period of home-isolation.
She went to Osher Ad grocery store on General Pierre Koenig Street in Talpiot, ate at First Station and shopped at Hadar Mall, among other places. She also took local buses.
According to the ministry, she flew on El Al flight LY27 departing Israel on February 28 at 1:05 a.m. and landing in New York the same day at 6:00 a.m.
The full list of her travels can be found on the Ministry of Health website.
The woman is in her 50s is a "close contact" of one of the people in New York City who was diagnosed with coronavirus, too, the ministry said. He was admitted to the hospital earlier this week. It was reported Wednesday that his son has coronavirus, as well.
The woman has no symptoms, the ministry said. 
On Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted that there are 11 cases of coronavirus in New York, apparently all in the Jewish community. Five of those cases are from one family from New Rochelle: a 46-year-old woman, her 45-year-old husband and three of their children. who attend Westchester Torah Academy.
Furthermore, a 50-year-old Orthodox Jewish attorney was hospitalized earlier this week and is in critical condition after testing positive for COVID-19. His son, a student at Yeshiva University, also tested positive for the virus.  Cuomo shared that the man's wife, daughter and neighbor had tested positive, too.
Westchester Torah Academy and three other Jewish day schools and Yeshiva University have temporarily stopped classes. Some 600 congregants of an Orthodox synagogue and two university students went into home-quarantine as a result of the virus, according to the most recent reports.
In Israel, 15 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus and between 50,000 and 100,000 are in home-quarantine

JTA contributed to this report.


