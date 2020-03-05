American woman who traveled in Israel diagnosed with coronavirus

An American woman from New York City who traveled in Israel from February 23 to 27 was diagnosed with coronavirus Wednesday night, according to the Ministry of Health. She stayed in Jerusalem.

The ministry is now asking that anyone who was in the locations she visited at the time she visited them start a 14-day period of home-isolation.

She went to Osher Ad grocery store on General Pierre Koenig Street in Talpiot, ate at First Station and shopped at Hadar Mall, among other places. She also took local buses.

She went to Osher Ad grocery store on General Pierre Koenig Street in Talpiot, ate at First Station and shopped at Hadar Mall, among other places. She also took local buses.

The full list of her travels can be found on the Ministry of Health website. According to the ministry, she flew on El Al flight LY27 departing Israel on February 28 at 1:05 a.m. and landing in New York the same day at 6:00 a.m.

The woman is in her 50s is a "close contact" of one of the people in New York City who was diagnosed with coronavirus, too, the ministry said. He was admitted to the hospital earlier this week. It was reported Wednesday that his son has coronavirus, as well.