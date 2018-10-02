Israeli child hospitalized with the measles

Vaccine syringe.
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A child admitted to Schneider Children's Hospital in Petah Tivkva was reported to have contracted the measles on Tuesday morning.
Last week, a one-year-old toddler was admitted to the Emergency Medical Department at Schneider Children's Hospital in Petah Tikva where he was diagnosed with the measles.
Following the diagnosis, some 70 children inside the hospital who were exposed to the child were quickly removed from the premises and the few children that were at risk were given preventative treatment according to the Health Ministry.
Professor Yitzhack Levy, director of the infectious disease unit at Schneider said in a statement on Tuesday: "We are experiencing an increase in measles cases due to a reduction in immunization. We urge parents to immunize their children against this disease."
Despite the Health Ministry's recommendation that all Israelis be vaccinated against the measles, this is the latest reported case in the country.
Measles is one of the most serious infectious diseases. Symptoms of measles typically appear seven to 14 days after a person is infected and can include a high fever, coughing, a runny nose, red or watery eyes and sometimes tiny white spot — known as Koplik spots— in the mouth which can appear two or three days after the onset of symptoms if it appears at all, the Ministry of Health wrote in an email.Forty-two residents of Israel were reported to have contracted measles
during June, and 130 in March.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Naomi Grant contributed to the report
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>