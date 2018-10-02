October 02 2018
Israeli child hospitalized with the measles

"We are experiencing an increase in measles cases due to a reduction in immunization. We urge parents to immunize their children against this disease."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 2, 2018 09:16
1 minute read.
vaccine syringe

Vaccine syringe. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 
A child admitted to Schneider Children's Hospital in Petah Tivkva was reported to have contracted the measles on Tuesday morning.

Last week, a one-year-old toddler was admitted to the Emergency Medical Department at Schneider Children's Hospital in Petah Tikva where he was diagnosed with the measles.

Following the diagnosis, some 70 children inside the hospital who were exposed to the child were quickly removed from the premises and the few children that were at risk were given preventative treatment according to the Health Ministry.

Professor Yitzhack Levy, director of the infectious disease unit at Schneider said in a statement on Tuesday: "We are experiencing an increase in measles cases due to a reduction in immunization. We urge parents to immunize their children against this disease."

Despite the Health Ministry's recommendation that all Israelis be vaccinated against the measles, this is the latest reported case in the country.

Measles is one of the most serious infectious diseases. Symptoms of measles typically appear seven to 14 days after a person is infected and can include a high fever, coughing, a runny nose, red or watery eyes and sometimes tiny white spot — known as Koplik spots— in the mouth which can appear two or three days after the onset of symptoms if it appears at all, the Ministry of Health wrote in an email.

Forty-two residents of Israel were reported to have contracted measles during June, and 130 in March.

Naomi Grant contributed to the report

