if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Asthma severity may be tied to bacteria living in the upper airway - study

With some six million children under the age of 18 affected by asthma in the US, it remains the leading chronic pediatric disease and the main reason why children miss school days, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 19:02
An inhaler used to treat asthma (photo credit: NIAID/FLICKR)
An inhaler used to treat asthma
(photo credit: NIAID/FLICKR)
Is there be a link between asthma severity and the bacteria living in the upper respiratory tract?
There could be, according to a new study led by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis that was published on Monday.
With some six million children under the age of 18 affected by asthma in the US, it remains the leading chronic pediatric disease and the main reason why children miss school days, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.
In Israel, the number of those affected by asthma across all ages sits at around 8% of the population.
The study, entitled, “The upper-airway microbiota and loss of asthma control among asthmatic children,” looks at the possibility that the airway’s microbiome “could have a causal role in the severity of asthma symptoms,” according to Washington University.
“The research paves the way for future studies to discover whether altering the types of bacteria that live in the upper airway could help patients with asthma,” the university added.
A microbiome is a complex group of microorganisms that live inside the human body and have a symbiotic relationship with it – the upper respiratory tract has a variety of different microbiomes.
Senior author on the study, Prof. Avraham Beigelman, an associate professor of pediatrics at Washington University, explained that “there is an urgent need to develop better asthma therapies for these patients.”
Beigelman, who also directs the Kipper Institute of Allergy and Immunology at Schneider Children’s Medical Center at Tel Aviv University, told The Jerusalem Post that they saw it as an opportunity to “try and explain the exacerbation of asthma from an infectious disease standpoint.”
“If we can prove that bacteria plays an important role in the activity of asthma then we can plan new interventions, for example if we can prove that bad bacteria causes exacerbation, maybe we will find some way like targeted antibiotics or vaccinations to eliminate that bacteria,” he said. “It’s a very important and relevant question.”
He said that although “our study can’t prove causation, it raises intriguing questions that we plan to pursue.”
“If we somehow supplement such patients with what appear to be good bacteria, will they do better? We are interested in studying whether we can deliberately alter the airway microbiome to reduce the risk of worsening asthma symptoms,” he explained.
What the researchers also discovered was that children who had early warning signs that their asthma was going to flare up “were more likely to have bacteria associated with disease,” which include Staphylococcus, Streptococcus and Moraxella bacterial groups, living in their upper airways.
“In contrast, airway microbes dominated by Corynebacterium and Dolosigranulum bacteria were associated with periods of good health, when asthma was well-controlled,” the study found.
The researchers also highlighted that children whose airway microbial communities switched from being dominated by Corynebacterium and Dolosigranulum bacteria to being dominated by Moraxella bacteria were at the highest risk of worsening asthma symptoms in comparison to those “whose microbial communities made any other kind of shift.”
According to Dr Yanjiao Zhou, who conducted postdoctoral microbiome and bioinformatics research at Washington University, the data revealed “a rapid change of the airway microbiome in the children who transitioned from respiratory health to disease.”
Zhou highlighted in a press statement that it was “intriguing to find that the microbiome changing pattern could play an important role in asthma exacerbation. We are planning future studies to explore this possibility.”
Beigelman made it clear that they are very cautious because its an association study. He highlighted that “bad bacteria that is associated with a bad outcome doesn’t prove yet that the bad bacteria caused the bad outcome.”
He said that they plan to conduct a study in mice “with carefully controlled airway microbiomes to see if the researchers can uncover a causal role for bacteria in asthma severity.”
This could also allow the researchers to “test different interventions that might deliberately alter the upper airway bacteria in a way that could be protective.”
The study was study was done in conjunction with a clinical trial involving 214 children aged between five and 11, who had mild to moderate asthma. The trial, called Step Up Yellow Zone Inhaled Corticosteroids to Prevent Exacerbations, was conducted as part of AsthmaNet, a national network of medical centers conducting asthma research funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health.
During that trial, nasal blow samples were collected from the children to study their upper airway microbiomes. Samples were collected at the beginning of the trial, when all of the participants had controlled asthma, as well as at the first early signs that asthma control was slipping.
Beigelman added that it took about five years to plan and conduct the research.
The study was published in the December 16 edition of Nature Communications.


Tags United States health Asthma
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Lior Akerman Likud needs a change of guard if democracy is to be served By LIOR AKERMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jonathan Spyer Behind the Lines: The riddles of Baghdad By JONATHAN SPYER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by