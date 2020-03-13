Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19, the Guardian reported on Friday citing local media. Bolsonaro's son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, tweeted that the Brazilian president "is not exhibiting any symptoms of the disease."





On Thursday, the presidency's communications office said Bolsonaro's communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, had been diagnosed with the virus . Wajngarten attended an official meeting at US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday. Bolsonaro's son, who holds a congressional position, was also on the trip to Florida.





In a photo posted on his Instagram account, Wajngarten is standing next to Trump wearing a "Make Brazil great again" cap. Vice President Mike Pence was next to Trump. The US president himself told reporters he was "not concerned" on Thursday.











