CEC releases list of voting 'coronavirus' voting stations

The CEC asks that these voters not stop at any public places on the way to the polling stations nor take advantage of public parking

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 29, 2020 21:17
Central Elections Committee director-general Orly Ades displays a special voting kit for Israelis quarantined due to possible exposure to the Coronavirus (photo credit: CENTRAL ELECTIONS COMMITTEE)
The Central Elections Committee on Saturday night released the list of “coronavirus voting stations.” The stations are approved by the Health Ministry and will operate between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Anyone who does not have a fever above 38 degrees Celsius, is not coughing or having trouble breathing on election day can vote. Individuals are asked to come to the station via private transportation and alone. Voters should wear a mask.
The CEC asks that these voters not stop at any public places on the way to the polling stations nor take advantage of public parking. 
Jerusalem: Former Transportation Ministry, Uman Street 7
Safed: Police station, Galilee Street 1
Jezreel Valley: Construction Ministry, Eliezer Kaplan Street 
Haifa: Transportation Ministry, Edison Street 2
Netanya: Elections Committee, Stadium Street
Tel Aviv: Elections Committee, Klausner Street 14
Tel Aviv: Elections Committee, Magen David Adom Station, Yigal Alon 60
Holon: Transportation Ministry, HaLohamim Street 1
Beersheba: Elections Committee, HaEtzel Street 2
Ashkelon: Elections Committee, Ben-Gurion Boulevard 37
Eilat: Eilat Municipality, northern complex of the old airport
Rosh Ha’Ayin: City market, parking lot on Joshua Ben-Nun Street
Modi’in: HaShdera HaMerkazit 5, Modi'in Maccabim-Re'ut
Kfar Saba: Kfar Saba Municipality, Levita Stadium, HaPoel Kfar Saba Way
Before going to vote, those under quarantine should check for any updates via the Health Ministry or the CEC.
In total, seven Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus as of Saturday. The most recent polls indicate that at least 7% of Israelis are considering not voting due to the threat of the virus.


