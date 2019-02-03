Cancer the cause of fewer deaths today in Israel than in the past - study

Identification of cancer cells using Micromedic's CellDetect platform.
The rate of people with cancer in Israel is on the decline, according to Israel’s Cancer Association.
According to data, updated as of 2016, there were approximately 27,000 cases of cancer in Israel. Of these, 10,566 men (47%) and 14,380 women (53%). At the end of 2016 there were 90,661 cancer patients in Israel - 39,971 men and 50,690 women, respectively.
In 2016, 11,077 people died of cancer in Israel, and according to the data, Israel of the 50 countries with the highest rates of morbidity in the world.
The report was released on Sunday ahead of Monday’s World Cancer Day.
Specifically, the main cancers suffered by Israeli Jewish men were prostate (17%), lung (12.4%), colon (12%), non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (6.22%), urinary bladder (5.5%) and melanoma (5.2%). Among Israeli Arab men, the main cancers were: lung (21.7%), colon (13.2%), prostate (9.1%), urinary bladder (5.1%) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (5%).
Jewish women most suffer from breast (33.1%), colon (10.2%), lung (7%), uterus (5.4%) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (5.3%). The main cancers among Israeli Arab women were: breast (34.5%), colon (9.1%), glands (7.7%), uterus (5.7%) and non Hodgkin lymphoma (5.1).
Jewish Israelis have higher rates of cancer than Arab Israelis, according to the report.
However, incidents of cancer overall have dropped, as well as the number of deaths per year.
The number of Jewish men who died of cancer in 1990 was 263.5 per 100,000 people versus 236.8 cases per 100,000 in 2016, according to the report.
Among Jewish women, the rate dropped from 280.9 deaths from cancer in 1990 to 256.4.
