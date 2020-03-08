Clalit head says on highest state of alert for severe outbreak

Hospitals, clinics and digitally-provided services are on the highest state of alert as they brace for a severe outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the head of Israel's largest healthcare provider said, despite healthcare resources already being stretched nationwide."As a serious organization, we are ready to do the maximum that we can," Clalit Health Services director-general Prof. Ehud Davidson told The Jerusalem Post. "The Israeli health system is relatively small, and it is one of the countries with the fewest beds and staff per 1,000 people. We need to do the best we can."crowding remains high throughout the year, including during the summer, with Clalit hospitals currently recording occupancy rates ranging from approximately 80% in some hospitals to 120% in others.In a scenario where Israel records a sharp increase in positive cases, Davidson emphasizes that those in a mild condition will likely remain in isolation at home."We will keep the hospitals for those who require artificial respiration," he said. "Our strategy provides for those with a cough or slight temperature to stay at home and receive treatment via online consultations."The healthcare provider has already spent approximately NIS 100 million ($29m.) on preparations for the outbreak - a difficult task for a company and health system already facing tight budget restrictions."We are the ones who need to save lives and therefore we don’t count the costs," said Davidson. "We are writing down our expenses, and we will request assistance from the Health Ministry."Davidson gave his full support to strict measures implemented by national health authorities to combat the spread of the outbreak, adding that Clalit plays an active role in the debates and decision-making process."The State of Israel has largely managed to stop the progression of the outbreak. We know to identify those who have been infected, and who infected them," said Davidson."The measures are correct. We give our backing to their decisions, and we are partners in the debates and the decisions, due to the statewide responsibility that we have for public health."Special coronavirus divisions have been established in all 14 hospitals operated by Clalit, which insures 52% of Israeli citizens.Medical staff at hospitals and community clinics have participated in drills to be ready to treat patients if needed, and the hours of online consulting services have been extended."We are ready for a certain level of illness. If it gets to a situation similar to Italy, this is less positive," said Davidson, who has headed the healthcare provider since September 2018. "The hospitals are not empty as there are people hospitalized with regular illnesses. The hospitals are required to give both normal treatment and special treatment."Recent years have shown that hospital