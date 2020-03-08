The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Clalit head says on highest state of alert for severe outbreak

Medical staff at hospitals and community clinics have participated in drills to be ready to treat patients if needed, and the hours of online consulting services have been extended.

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 8, 2020 20:13
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Hospitals, clinics and digitally-provided services are on the highest state of alert as they brace for a severe outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the head of Israel's largest healthcare provider said, despite healthcare resources already being stretched nationwide.
"As a serious organization, we are ready to do the maximum that we can," Clalit Health Services director-general Prof. Ehud Davidson told The Jerusalem Post. "The Israeli health system is relatively small, and it is one of the countries with the fewest beds and staff per 1,000 people. We need to do the best we can."
Special coronavirus divisions have been established in all 14 hospitals operated by Clalit, which insures 52% of Israeli citizens.
Medical staff at hospitals and community clinics have participated in drills to be ready to treat patients if needed, and the hours of online consulting services have been extended.
"We are ready for a certain level of illness. If it gets to a situation similar to Italy, this is less positive," said Davidson, who has headed the healthcare provider since September 2018. "The hospitals are not empty as there are people hospitalized with regular illnesses. The hospitals are required to give both normal treatment and special treatment."
Recent years have shown that hospital crowding remains high throughout the year, including during the summer, with Clalit hospitals currently recording occupancy rates ranging from approximately 80% in some hospitals to 120% in others.
In a scenario where Israel records a sharp increase in positive cases, Davidson emphasizes that those in a mild condition will likely remain in isolation at home.
"We will keep the hospitals for those who require artificial respiration," he said. "Our strategy provides for those with a cough or slight temperature to stay at home and receive treatment via online consultations."
The healthcare provider has already spent approximately NIS 100 million ($29m.) on preparations for the outbreak - a difficult task for a company and health system already facing tight budget restrictions.
"We are the ones who need to save lives and therefore we don’t count the costs," said Davidson. "We are writing down our expenses, and we will request assistance from the Health Ministry."
Davidson gave his full support to strict measures implemented by national health authorities to combat the spread of the outbreak, adding that Clalit plays an active role in the debates and decision-making process.
"The State of Israel has largely managed to stop the progression of the outbreak. We know to identify those who have been infected, and who infected them," said Davidson.
"The measures are correct. We give our backing to their decisions, and we are partners in the debates and the decisions, due to the statewide responsibility that we have for public health."


Tags Israel hospital Clalit coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The big winner in Israel's elections is the Joint List By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
5 Health Ministry denies Israel to quarantine American tourists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by