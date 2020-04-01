Coronavirus: 21st person passes away as sick spikes to more than 5,500

The news of her passing comes only hours after the deaths of four other people and as the number of infected Israelis spiked to 5,591.

“We look at the whole world, and we see a sharp rise in cases – almost 80,000 new sick people per day, and it influences our decisions,” he said. “We are worried about what is happening with our neighbors, and it is too early to be optimistic.



“We hope that this trend line will continue through Passover, and that after the holiday we will be able to return to life,” Bar Siman Tov said. “We are watching the numbers and fear there will be an increase of infections around the holidays.”

Israel's 21st victim succumbed to coronavirus overnight, a 98-year-old woman who was being treated at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. She had been a resident of the Mishan assisted living facility in Beersheba, where several residents have been infected.The number of people in serious condition is 97 - 76 of them are intubated.In general the number of sick people per day seems to be declining, but Health Minister director-general Moshe Bar-Siman Tov said Tuesday that he does not want to be too optimistic.