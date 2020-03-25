Coronavirus: Five Israelis dead as gov't approves harsher restrictions



The running of any business is forbidden, including from within one's house, unless it sells food, optical products, hygiene products, electrical appliances, telecommunications or medical accessories.



Essential services will remain open, including supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks, which will operate as normal. However, stores must mark a 2-meter distance between people at checkout lines and ensure that no more than four people are waiting to check out at a time.



Additional restrictions: Public transport will be drastically reduced; attending weddings or other religious ceremonies is allowed, as is going to the mikvah, as long as arrangements have been made in advance; only two people may travel in a car at one time and they may only be traveling to or from an approved place of work or to the grocery store, pharmacy or a medical appointment; private taxis will be available but only one passenger and the driver can be in the car at a time.No deliveries can be made except for newspapers, essential maintenance products, electrical appliances, and medical-related products, as well as products not arriving at ones house, or products authorized to be left outside one's door.People can go to work as long as the guidelines are followed, but employers must check the temperature of all those arriving and anyone with a temperature of more than 38 degrees Celsius or above must be refused.In addition, the government has approved Israeli's right to protest, so long as they do it in accordance with the Health Ministry's rules: no more than 10 people and a space of two meters between people.The Health Ministry showed that of the 2,030 people, 37 are in serious condition, 54 in moderate condition and 1,876 have mild symptoms.More than 900 Israelis with the virus are being treated at home. Another 203 are recovering in one of the "coronavirus hotels" that were developed by the Defense Ministry.So far, the ministry has conducted 32,346 coronavirus tests, which means 6.3% of those tested for the virus have been diagnosed as positive.