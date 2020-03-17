Coronavirus: New Health Ministry guidelines translated into English

1. Do not leave the home except when absolutely necessary (work, in accordance with the prescribed limits set out below and in

accordance with separately published regulations, to buy food, medicines, to receive medical treatment and other essential

activities).



2. Do not leave home for parks, playgrounds, the beach, pool, nature reserves or other public spaces, with the exception of only children within the family framework or with an animal (alone).

>B. Public transport should be avoided as far as possible - detailed instructions have been issued separately.

>C. Keep a distance of two meters from each person when you reach a public place with people.

>D. Ensure hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene.

3. How to behave at work

>A. Employees must be kept at least two meters away in all places where the employees are.

>B. Fever should be measured before leaving for work. If there is a fever or signs of respiratory illness, no work should be done and isolation rules must be followed at home. It is recommended to keep a fever log (morning and evening measurement)

>C. Hands should be washed at the entrance and exit to work, and at least every 3 hours.

>D. Try as hard as possible not to touch the nose and mouth, and wash hands after contact of this kind.

>E. Tissue / toilet paper should be accessible from all areas close to employees.

>F. Care should be taken to follow previous guidelines.

3. There are noat all, not even with a small number of participants, including sports clubs and gyms. This rule also applies to circles held in a public settings and in private settings. An unorganized sporting activity can be carried out in a group of up to 5 people, with a distance of two meters.should be maintained by remote communication and avoid hosting friends and family who do not reside at the home.- Elderly and people with severe chronic illnesses of any age, prolonged respiratory illnesses including asthma, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, immune system disorders and conditions, malignant diseases, care should be taken to avoid, as much as possible, going out of the house, hosting people at home, except for essential services. The at risk population should rely on friends and family to bring home supplies.>A. Remote work, video calls and conferencing>B. Every employer must keep a two-meter distance between employees and ensure personal and environmental hygiene rules.>C. Shipping services - only to the doorstep>D. Dental Care - It is recommended to postpone all treatments and perform only in necessary and emergency situations7. Evenin situations that require it (see section 1) - Contact between people must be reduced and kept at a distance of 2 meters.>A. If there is a health problem, it is advisable to use remote medical services and not physically reach the clinic if possible and in accordance with HMO guidelines online and in the media.>B. Immediately at the start of isolation, the communication channels with the HMO of which you are a member must be established. If you need medical attention, check the Internet or with family members (you need to make sure you know how to contact the HMO and follow the HMO guidelines).>C. If you feel that you are developing illness, fever, with or without respiratory symptoms, you should go into home isolation and avoid contact with family members. Fever should be measured twice a day. If you are concerned - Contact your doctor or the referral center of your HMO.>D. In the case of a fever, the patient should remain in isolation for two days after the fever has ended. The rest of the family is in isolation only in the case of a Coronavirus diagnosis.• Avoid physical contact including hugs and handshakes • Avoid using the palm of your hand in opening doors • Avoid touching your face • Wash hands frequently • Maximum ventilation of the house • Handles and doors must be disinfected • Avoid kissing mezuzahs and other sacred objects • Avoid smoking cigarettes, e-cigarettes or hookahs - this is a good opportunity to stop smoking! • Avoid using one shared utensil for eating and avoiding sharing foods • Healthy nutrition and exercise should be maintained while staying at home (separate guidelines).1. When to leave>A. Urgent medical care - Patients with fever and respiratory symptoms are prohibited from leaving the home except in medical emergencies.>B. Employees - in accordance with government directives and regulations to be published separately.>C. Leaving for essential supplies if supplies cannot be delivered by courier or by a family member (in the case of elderly or chronically ill patients).>D. Funerals - reduce as much as possible to the required minimum and close family members and keep a distance of 2 meters between people. Avoid staying in confined spaces.>E. A 10-minute walk can be taken in isolated locations or out in the yard. The elevator should be used with only one passanger or without proximity to other people. F. Keeping children - Two families may join together in a regular arrangement to care for toddlers.>A. Use of a private vehicle - One person only in the vehicle or family members of the same household, except when an essential escort is needed such as transfer for non-urgent medical care.