The number of people sick with the novel coronavirus rose to 12,591 on Thursday, as the Passover closure was lifted. Some 174 people are in serious condition, among them 140 who are intubated. Some 141 people have died and 2,626 people have recovered from the virus.

Among the newly infected are 29 residents of a senior center in Ashkelon, Israeli media reported. The Health Ministry is now testing between 2,000 and 3,000 residents of senior living centers daily, Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto told the Knesset coronavirus committee on Thursday.

In addition, the Knesset officer learned today that an employee of one of the Knesset's security contractors has coronavirus. He worked April 5 through 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone who was on shift with him was asked to enter isolation.

Ronni Gamzu, CEO of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center has been put in charge of combatting coronavirus among geriatric centers, where there have been multiple dangerous outbreaks and deaths. Grotto said that he is working on a strategic plan that should be presented in the coming days.

The government will convene a special hearing Thursday afternoon. to discuss the country’s exit strategy, a plan to gradually remove the restrictions that have been placed on the public to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In preparation for the discussion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the various parties to try and reach an agreement about what that strategy might look like. Until now, there have been two opposing viewpoints.

The Health Ministry believes that returning to work and daily life can be done only when the country sees 30 to 50 new patients per day. As of Wednesday, there were still hundreds of new patients being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus every day. The ministry argues that if the country opens too hastily, all its work to reduce infection and “flatten the curve” will be undone.

On the flip side, the Finance Ministry argues that the economy cannot take much more of the current restrictions. More than a million people are out of work and the unemployment rate is 26.1%. The ministry argues that Israel should move fast, or the economy may not be able to rebound.

The National Security Council is expected to present alternative plans to the special cabinet, which is composed of ministers and representatives from the NSC, Health and Finance ministries and other experts are expected to participate in the discussion. The meeting is expected to be very long.