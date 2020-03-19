The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus got you stuck at home? Here's an at home workout guide

Whether you live alone or have the whole family quarantined, now is a great time to prioritize your health with at-home workouts.

By SHARON FEIEREISEN  
MARCH 19, 2020 10:47
In the words of Elle Woods: Exercise gives you endorphins, and endorphins make you happy (photo credit: SHARON FEIEREISEN)
In the words of Elle Woods: Exercise gives you endorphins, and endorphins make you happy
(photo credit: SHARON FEIEREISEN)
There’s nothing quite like being confined to a closet-size apartment to make a person dive mouth-first into in-case-of-emergency piles of Tim Tam and Bamba. Unfortunately, gyms across the country have closed, in light of new restrictions related to the rapidly evolving coronavirus.
We’re seeing swift-developing research, options for care and government responses related to the pandemic, so there’s no telling how long the situation will last or how it will change. One thing is for sure, though. In the near future we will all be spending a lot more time at home.
Whether you live alone or have the whole family quarantined, now is a great time to prioritize your health with at-home workouts. We turned to celebrity trainer Liky Rozenberg, who has long advocated that we can fit in full-body workouts no matter where we find ourselves, to outline circuits anyone can do at home. 
To optimize your home workout, download one of the many free online Tabata Timer apps and check out the “Liky’s” playlist on SoundCloud for music to go along with your full-body sweat sesh.
Below is a six-minute circuit consisting of both strength and cardio exercises that can be leveled up or down. Use home objects such as water bottles, boxes of pasta or any other items to add weight to your circuit, if you’re looking to level up when you don’t have weights handy. 
The below circuit consists of eight exercises – one-minute moves are alternated with 30-second ones. Take as little rest as possible between each exercise (the ideal time is 10 seconds). If you have the time, do this circuit for a total of three times, taking one minute between each circuit. 
ONE-MINUTE JUMP LUNGE
Stand tall with your feet parallel.  Step your left foot back behind you and bend your knees to make two 90-degree angles with either leg. The right knee should be on top of the ankle, and left knee under your hip. Next, jump in the air, switching your forward foot before landing. To make this easier, walk your legs to alternate. Whether you do a basic lunge or a jump lunge, you can level up by adding a weight (think ball, water bottle, etc.). 
30-SECOND HOLLOW HOLD WITH CROSS LEGS
Lay on your back, extend your legs, engaging the quads, knees and pointing your toes. Hold a ball or weight in both of your hands. Alternatively, both hands can be extended behind your head and locked out, or you can bend the arms and place your fingertips behind your ears. Elevate your heels off the ground as well as your shoulder blades, as you crisscross your legs. 
ONE-MINUTE STANDING ROW
With a weight in each hand, bend over at about a 45-degree angle, keeping your core tight. Lift the weights straight up, making sure the arms go no higher than parallel with the shoulders. If this gets too difficult, opt for a lower weight or alternate arms.
30-SECOND V-UP
Lay flat on your back, bringing your legs into a 90-degree angle position. With a weight in your arms, reach toward your toes, making sure to keep your core tight. To level this down, skip the weight and reach for your toes with your fingertips. 
ONE-MINUTE LUNGE TO JUMP SQUAT 
Begin in a lunge position with your left leg backward, bracing your core and keeping your upper body straight. Lunge down (starting with your right leg) so your knees are at 90-degrees, then jump in the air into a squad position. Once both legs are on the ground, get into a lunge position with your right leg backward. 
30-SECOND BICYCLE CRUNCH
Lie down on the ground, making sure that your lower back is fully pressed down. Lock your hands together behind your head. Then, bring your knees into your chest, and lift up your shoulder blades. Straighten your left leg to a 45-degree angle while turning your upper body to the right, bringing your elbow to the knee. Make sure that your core is engaged and your rib cage comes with the elbow. Switch and repeat on the other side. 
ONE-MINUTE BALL THROW
Grab a ball or any weighted household item and throw it in the air, catching it standing tall; or, to make this more challenging, catch it as you lower down into a squatting position, making sure your core is tight to protect your back. 
30-SECOND SIT-UP
Lying flat on the ground and holding a weight, ball or household item, lift your upper body with your arms extended, making sure your back is straight and your core is tight. 
FINISHER
To put the finishing touch on your fat-blasting, muscle-building workout, put four minutes on the Tabata clock. Minute one, do four burpees and rest with the remaining time. To level up, get into a plank position for the remaining time. Minute two, do six burpees, followed by rest or a plank for the remainder. Minute three, do eight burpees, followed by rest or a plank for the remainder. Minute four, do 10 burpees (or as many as you can in one minute). 
For the burpee:  Start squatting down with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Place your hands on the floor and, while engaging your core, walk or jump both feet back while lowering your body to the ground. Using your body strength push back up (walking or jumping) to stand back up.
For the plank: Get down on all fours, resting your forearms and knees on the floor. Then step your feet back to a plank position. Contract abs to keep your body in a straight line and spine parallel to the floor. Abs should be pulling toward the ceiling the whole time. 


Tags health workout Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Better communication needed in the midst of crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by