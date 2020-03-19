Coronavirus got you stuck at home? Here's an at home workout guide

There’s nothing quite like being confined to a closet-size apartment to make a person dive mouth-first into in-case-of-emergency piles of Tim Tam and Bamba. Unfortunately, gyms across the country have closed, in light of new restrictions related to the rapidly evolving coronavirus

We’re seeing swift-developing research, options for care and government responses related to the pandemic, so there’s no telling how long the situation will last or how it will change. One thing is for sure, though. In the near future we will all be spending a lot more time at home.

Whether you live alone or have the whole family quarantined, now is a great time to prioritize your health with at-home workouts. We turned to celebrity trainer Liky Rozenberg, who has long advocated that we can fit in full-body workouts no matter where we find ourselves, to outline circuits anyone can do at home.

To optimize your home workout, download one of the many free online Tabata Timer apps and check out the “Liky’s” playlist on SoundCloud for music to go along with your full-body sweat sesh.

Below is a six-minute circuit consisting of both strength and cardio exercises that can be leveled up or down. Use home objects such as water bottles, boxes of pasta or any other items to add weight to your circuit, if you’re looking to level up when you don’t have weights handy.

The below circuit consists of eight exercises – one-minute moves are alternated with 30-second ones. Take as little rest as possible between each exercise (the ideal time is 10 seconds). If you have the time, do this circuit for a total of three times, taking one minute between each circuit.

ONE-MINUTE JUMP LUNGE

Stand tall with your feet parallel. Step your left foot back behind you and bend your knees to make two 90-degree angles with either leg. The right knee should be on top of the ankle, and left knee under your hip. Next, jump in the air, switching your forward foot before landing. To make this easier, walk your legs to alternate. Whether you do a basic lunge or a jump lunge, you can level up by adding a weight (think ball, water bottle, etc.).

30-SECOND HOLLOW HOLD WITH CROSS LEGS

Lay on your back, extend your legs, engaging the quads, knees and pointing your toes. Hold a ball or weight in both of your hands. Alternatively, both hands can be extended behind your head and locked out, or you can bend the arms and place your fingertips behind your ears. Elevate your heels off the ground as well as your shoulder blades, as you crisscross your legs.

ONE-MINUTE STANDING ROW

With a weight in each hand, bend over at about a 45-degree angle, keeping your core tight. Lift the weights straight up, making sure the arms go no higher than parallel with the shoulders. If this gets too difficult, opt for a lower weight or alternate arms.

30-SECOND V-UP

Lay flat on your back, bringing your legs into a 90-degree angle position. With a weight in your arms, reach toward your toes, making sure to keep your core tight. To level this down, skip the weight and reach for your toes with your fingertips.

ONE-MINUTE LUNGE TO JUMP SQUAT

Begin in a lunge position with your left leg backward, bracing your core and keeping your upper body straight. Lunge down (starting with your right leg) so your knees are at 90-degrees, then jump in the air into a squad position. Once both legs are on the ground, get into a lunge position with your right leg backward.

30-SECOND BICYCLE CRUNCH

Lie down on the ground, making sure that your lower back is fully pressed down. Lock your hands together behind your head. Then, bring your knees into your chest, and lift up your shoulder blades. Straighten your left leg to a 45-degree angle while turning your upper body to the right, bringing your elbow to the knee. Make sure that your core is engaged and your rib cage comes with the elbow. Switch and repeat on the other side.

ONE-MINUTE BALL THROW

Grab a ball or any weighted household item and throw it in the air, catching it standing tall; or, to make this more challenging, catch it as you lower down into a squatting position, making sure your core is tight to protect your back.

30-SECOND SIT-UP

Lying flat on the ground and holding a weight, ball or household item, lift your upper body with your arms extended, making sure your back is straight and your core is tight.

FINISHER

To put the finishing touch on your fat-blasting, muscle-building workout, put four minutes on the Tabata clock. Minute one, do four burpees and rest with the remaining time. To level up, get into a plank position for the remaining time. Minute two, do six burpees, followed by rest or a plank for the remainder. Minute three, do eight burpees, followed by rest or a plank for the remainder. Minute four, do 10 burpees (or as many as you can in one minute).

For the burpee: Start squatting down with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Place your hands on the floor and, while engaging your core, walk or jump both feet back while lowering your body to the ground. Using your body strength push back up (walking or jumping) to stand back up.

For the plank: Get down on all fours, resting your forearms and knees on the floor. Then step your feet back to a plank position. Contract abs to keep your body in a straight line and spine parallel to the floor. Abs should be pulling toward the ceiling the whole time.