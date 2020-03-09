Coronavirus patient traveled by train before entering quarantine at home

The 27th Israeli discovered to have COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, was found to have traveled by public transportation before entering quarantine in his home in Acre, in northern Israel.The patient returned on March 5 from Vienna, Austria and took the 6:05 p.m. train from the airport northwards towards Nahariya, getting off at Acre station at 8:04 p.m. The train line he took, line 176, begins in Modi'in, passes through Ben Gurion Airport, and ends at Nahariya.The Health Ministry confirmed late Sunday night that anyone who was on that train at the time is required to enter quarantine at home and to notify the ministry over the phone to number 5400.The patient had returned on the OS861 flight from Vienna, which took off at 1:30 p.m., at 5:15 p.m. Anyone who was on that flight is required to enter quarantine, as well.The patient had been notified in advance that he needed to enter quarantine, which included not being allowed to enter public transportation.