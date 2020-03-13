The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus patient traveled throughout Israel before testing positive

If someone was in any of these locations at the same time, they must enter self-quarantine immediately and notify the Health Ministry immediately.

By TAMAR BEERI  
MARCH 13, 2020 13:55
A swab to be used for testing novel coronavirus
A swab to be used for testing novel coronavirus
(photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID RYDER)
An American tourist travelling through Israel was tested positive as patient number 99 for the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Israel.
The 70-year-old, currently hospitalized in Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Poriya, near Tiberias, began her treatment in moderate condition and has since improved.
The Health Ministry released her movement through the country on Friday morning, showing that she travelled extensively through the country before being tested positive for the illness.
The passenger was in the following areas on the following dates and times:
1. Thursday, February 20: United Airlines flight 5845 from Arizona to San Francisco, which landed at 9:50 p.m.
2. Thursday, February 20: Lufthansa flight 0455 from San Francisco to Frankfurt, which landed at 10:50 the following day
3. Friday, February 21: Lufthansa flight 580 from Frankfurt to Cairo, which landed at 6:10 p.m.
4. Monday, February 24: EgyptAir flight from Cairo to Aswan International Airport
5. Saturday, February 29: EgyptAir flight 396 from Aswan back to Cairo
6. Monday, March 2: EgyptAir flight 0707 from Cairo to Amman, Jordan
7. Friday, March 6: RoyalJordan flight 342 from Amman to Tel Aviv, landing at 6:00 a.m.
8. Friday, March 6: Arrived at Dan Panorama hotel in Tel Aviv at 8 a.m.
9. Friday, March 6: Sat in the lobby of the Dan Panorama from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
10: Friday, March 6: Walked through Hakarmel Market from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
11. Friday, March 6: Dined at the restaurant Italkia Batahan from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
12. Saturday, March 7: Had breakfast at the Dan Panorama Tel Aviv from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
13. Saturday, March 7: Sat in the hotel lobby from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
14. Saturday, March 7: Dined at the Mantaray restaurant from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.
15. Sunday, March 8: Had breakfast at the Dan Panorama Tel Aviv from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
16. Sunday, March 8: Sat in the hotel lobby from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
17. Sunday, March 8: Dinner at the Dan Panorama Tel Aviv from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
18: Sunday, March 8: Attended the Negev Hall in the Dan Panorama Tel Aviv from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m.
19. Monday, March 9: Ate breakfast at the Dan Panorama Tel Aviv from 6:30 a.m. until 7:15 a.m.
20. Monday, March 9: Travelled through Jaffa next to Saint George restaurant, Old Jaffa, the alleys, the large Saint Peters Church, and from there down to the bus stop in front of the entrance to Jaffa Port from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
21. Monday, March 9: Walked along Hakarmel Market without entering the stores from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
22. Monday, March 9: Caesaria National Park from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
23. Monday, March 9: Ate at Mazid Halabi from 1:50 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
24. Monday, March 9: Visited the Knight's Hall in Acre from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.
25. Monday, March 9: Front desk at the Dan Panorama in Haifa from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
26. Monday, March 9: Dinner at the Dan Panorama from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
27. Tuesday, March 10: Breakfast at the Dan Panorama Haifa from 6:30 a.m. until 7 a.m.
28. Tuesday, March 10: Visited the Stella Maris Monastery in Haifa from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.
29. Tuesday, March 10: The observation deck at Yaffe Nof street in Haifa from 9:15 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
30. Tuesday, March 10: Basilica of the Annunciation, Nazareth from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
31. Tuesday, March 10: Lunch at the restaurant The Caves of the New Temple in Nazareth from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.
32. Tuesday, March 10: The Baptist School in Nazareth, including the church hall, from 1 p.m. until 1:40 p.m.
33. Tuesday, March 10: The Franciscan Catholic Marriage Church in Kafr Kanna from 2 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.
34. Tuesday, March 10: Basilica della Trasfigurazione, Mount Tabor, from 3:50 p.m. until 5 p.m.
35. Tuesday, March 10: Reception at the Caesar Hotel in Tiberias from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
If someone was in any of these locations at the same time, they must enter self-quarantine immediately and notify the Health Ministry immediately.
The medical center is currently also housing the coronavirus patient who worked as a bus driver for a group of Greek pilgrims, where coronavirus ran rampant. One of those tourists had since died. The bus driver, the hospital announced on Friday morning, is doing slightly better.
The Health Ministry announced on Friday morning that the number of coronavirus patients has reached 126. In addition, over 2000 health workers are currently in quarantine.


