The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Defense Ministry to develop voice-based test for coronavirus

The company's artificial intelligence-based platform plans to use its voice sampling technology to detect virus symptoms related to the patient's respiratory system.

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 24, 2020 17:32
People wearing protective face masks use a smartphone on a street amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
People wearing protective face masks use a smartphone on a street amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
The Defense Ministry will begin testing a voice sampling application to diagnose symptoms of the novel coronavirus, using artificial intelligence to identify the "unique vocal 'fingerprint" of virus carriers.
A team from the ministry's Directorate for Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) will conduct the trial with Tel Aviv-based start-up Vocalis Health, the developer of a smartphone platform that uses vocal biomarkers and big data to analyze population health.
The start-up plans to extend its artificial intelligence-based voice sampling platform to detect virus symptoms related to the patient's respiratory system. The Defense Ministry tests will sample the voices of patients already diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as carriers and the general public.
Vocal information will be used, the ministry said, to improve early diagnosis and also monitor the deterioration or improvement of patient health. Vocal recordings will undergo data analysis using neural networks and preliminary results of the study are expected within four to six weeks.
"The purpose of this study is to develop a unique algorithm based on machine learning and sound characteristics in order to make initial medical assessments and in order to monitor the symptoms and conditions of patients," the ministry said in a statement.
"The advantage of this monitoring system is that it can be conducted from afar, in order to prevent the spread of the disease and overburdening of the national healthcare system."
Vocalis Health CEO Tal Wendrow said the start-up had decided to focus its efforts on finding a solution for the current crisis, by adapting its technology for the coronavirus.
"This is an example of collaboration between leading organizations, working together around the clock to achieve one goal - to find a solution for the healthcare system," Wendrow said. "Collecting the voices is the initial step in finding the solution, and we urge the public to enter voice samples of the website or application."


Tags Israel Defense Ministry Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The sudden firing of Lucy Aharish from KAN By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by