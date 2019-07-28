Dueling meteor showers to peak on Monday night with new moon

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Two meteor showers will brighten the sky on Monday night as a barely visible moon makes for ideal viewing conditions, according to Forbes.





The first shower, Delta Aquarids are best seen by looking to the south in the direction of the constellation Aquarius. While at peak, the shower should produce about 20 meteors an hour, although most of them will be fairly faint.

The Alpha Capricornids are an even less productive shower with only about five meteors an hour, but bright fireballs are more likely in this shower, according to the American Meteor Society. It is also viewed by looking to the south in the direction of the constellation Capricorn.

Keep in mind that meteors from these showers can appear anywhere in the sky, not just in the constellation they're named after.

In August, the very productive summer Perseids shower will reach its peak of around 60 meteors an hour on the night of the 12th of the month, according to Forbes. It may be advisable to watch for Perseid meteors before the 7th of the month, as the moon will be very bright on the 12th, making fainter meteors hard to see.

To get the best view of the meteor showers, find a dark place away from sources of light and light pollution between midnight and 4 a.m. It is best to not look at your phone for 20 minutes before looking for meteors as the white light can make it hard for your eyes to see meteors.

