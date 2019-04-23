Electric company produces record amount of green energy

The Knesset’s rooftop solar panels – part of the Green Knesset Project – are seen, March 29.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the Israeli Electric Company announced that they had broken their all-time record for energy produced from renewable resources, Ynet reported.
The production capacity, meaning the maximum electric output under the specific conditions at that moment, was 1,326 megawatts, accounting for 19.3% of the total energy production.
Most of the energy (82%) was produced from photovoltaic solar energy, while 17% was produced by thermal solar power and 1% was produced by bio gas power.
The previous record was recorded on Feb. 2, 2019 with a production capacity of 1,295 megawatts, accounting for 16.4% of the total energy production.
