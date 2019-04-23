Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Electric company produces record amount of green energy

The production capacity, meaning the maximum electric output under the specific conditions at that moment, was 1,326 megawatts, accounting for 19.3% of the total energy production.

By TZVI JOFFRE
April 23, 2019 18:43
The Knesset

The Knesset’s rooftop solar panels – part of the Green Knesset Project – are seen, March 29. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the Israeli Electric Company announced that they had broken their all-time record for energy produced from renewable resources, Ynet reported.

The production capacity, meaning the maximum electric output under the specific conditions at that moment, was 1,326 megawatts, accounting for 19.3% of the total energy production.

Most of the energy (82%) was produced from photovoltaic solar energy, while 17% was produced by thermal solar power and 1% was produced by bio gas power.


The previous record was recorded on Feb. 2, 2019 with a production capacity of 1,295 megawatts, accounting for 16.4% of the total energy production.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

A nurse holds a vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine
April 23, 2019
Health Ministry orders local airlines to vaccinate staff against measles

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut