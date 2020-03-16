The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes

The French government warned that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), such as ibuprofen, could result in "grave adverse effects" in those suffering from COVID-19.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 16, 2020 20:05
While ibuprofen is often many people's go-to medication for feeling sick, it might be a counterproductive choice during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
According to an announcement by the French Health Minister Olivier Veran over social media, anti-inflammatory painkiller drugs such as ibuprofen (which is also known as Motrin and Advil) and cortisone could simply make the coronavirus worse by aggravating it, CNN reported.
This announcement was made on the same day as an official announcement from the French government, which reported that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), such as ibuprofen, could result in "grave adverse effects" in those suffering from COVID-19.
Some researchers have cast doubt on this information. One such expert, University of St Andrews Infection and Global Health Division researcher Muge Cevik, wrote over Twitter that "There's no scientific evidence I am aware of that ibuprofen [causes worse] outcomes in #COVID19."
However, other experts argue that drugs like ibuprofen should be avoided, even if the connection isn't fully understood. One such expert – Rupert Beale, group leader in Cell Biology of Infection at the UK's Francis Crick Institute – said that "There is a good reason to avoid ibuprofen as it may exacerbate acute kidney injury brought on by any severe illness, including severe COVID-19 disease," CNN reported.
This is also supported by Prof. Charlotte Warren-Gash, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
"Most deaths from COVID-19 have been among older people and those with underlying health conditions such as cardiovascular disease. We already know that NSAIDs should be prescribed with caution for people who have underlying health conditions," she told CNN.
"For COVID-19, research is needed into the effects of specific NSAIDs among people with different underlying health conditions, which takes into account the severity of infection."
In the UK, ibuprofen prescriptions to those with underlying conditions are recommended in the lowest possible dosage and for the shortest possible duration. The reason for this is because of the chance of adverse side effects, such as those in the kidneys and cardiovascular system.
France is even more severe, as their strict regulations on painkillers have caused ibuprofen to be moved behind the counter, rather than being available over the counter.
With Veran's message going viral, especially in France, many are wondering which over-the-counter medication should be used to treat coronavirus symptoms if NSAID drugs are out of the question.
In this respect, almost all experts agree on the preferred drug of choice: Paracetamol, a widely available medication used to treat pain and fever, which is also known as Panadol and Tylenol, and is known in Israel as Acamol.


