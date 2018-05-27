May 27 2018
|
Sivan, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

General strike by paramedical workers to continue

The Histadrut labor federation and Eli Gabai, head of the health workers union in the General Labor Federation, said the reason for the strike is the “shortage of manpower."

By
May 27, 2018 17:57
Watsu water therapy

Viktoria Simonyan administers Watsu water therapy. (photo credit: ETZ V MAYIM)

A strike by some 5,000 physiotherapists, dietitians, speech therapists, occupational therapists, dental hygienists, genetic counselors, art-and-crafts therapists and other paramedical workers in the public health system in hospitals and community health clinics around the country will continue, labor leaders said on Sunday, the day the strike began.

The Histadrut labor federation and Eli Gabai, head of the health workers union in the General Labor Federation, said the reason for the strike is the “shortage of manpower slots and a decline in standards for the employment of workers in the paramedical sector [by hiring contact workers], which led to the expansion of workload, abusive forms of employment and severe injury to workers and quality of service to the public. Health professionals are in an impossible situation today.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The open-ended general strike will include paramedical workers employed by the Health Ministry, Clalit Health Services, Meuhedet Health Services, the Hadassah Medical Organization, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, mental health centers and other institutions.


Related Content

PROF. MARTIN REES, May 27, 2018.
May 27, 2018
British scientist contemplates the world of our descendants

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut