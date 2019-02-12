Green buses begin operating in Betar Illit

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

They’re clean, green and environmentally friendly machines. This week, the first set of buses operated by natural gas began making their rounds in Betar Illit.



The two buses, operated by Kavim-Elite, are part of a pilot project, which will see the use of 15 additional buses that have already arrived in Israel.

A fleet of 45 such buses will soon operate across the Betar Illit, as part of the new tender for Kavim-Elite, which is public transport provider in the city.



The new buses, manufactured by Golden Dragon, are fuel efficient, do not emit toxic exhaust fumes and constitute a healthier and cleaner environment for the city's residents.

The Transport Ministry explained that a plan to introduce the green buses into Israel’s service has been in the works for a number of years.



Natural gas is recognized worldwide as a cheap energy source, with many advantages for consumers and the environment.





Among other things, its use lowers electricity production costs, reduces air pollution and has significant economic advantages.

It is different from liquefied petroleum gas, which is a by-product of refined oil and is used for domestic cooking and motor-propulsion.

In Israel, natural gas was introduced into the country about 10 years ago, and since then it has been used mainly by the Israel Electric Corporation.



The absorption of these buses into active service places Betar Illit again at the forefront of public transportation in Israel.



The city’s mayor, Meir Rubenstein said that "this is not a random timing, the city sees itself sees as the leader of the public transport revolution in Israel and will continue to be so.”

