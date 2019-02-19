Half of parents surveyed concerned over kids internet use

Internet obsession.
(photo credit: Illustrative photo)
X
Half of parents surveyed are concerned over the children's internet use, a new study indicated. Issues such as online shaming, bullying and social isolation have gained increased coverage as the use of smartphones and social media networks such a Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have become part of daily life for kids.
Nitzan - the Israeli Association for Children and Adults with Learning Disabilities conducted a study
in cooperation with the Smith Institute of 400 parents of children aged 9-16 and announced the results at their annual fundraising event. About half of those surveyed (51%) expressed concern over their children's use of the internet such as isolation and social alienation.
Among parents of adolescents aged 12 and over with Attention Deficit Disorder
, close to one-third (29%) reported that their children were exposed to isolation and social alienation, compared with only one-fifth (20%) of parents without ADHD.
When asked where children can turn for help when exposed to a negative event on the Internet, most parents (about 70%) responded that they see themselves as the best source for moral support and direction. About 10% stated professionals and school staff could be of service to advice children in such matters.
Ophra Elul, Chairperson of Nitzan, noted "in the past year, the association has been studying the impact of social networks on the emotional and social world of children and youth. Technology changes every day and helps us reach new horizons, but this is accompanied by the dangers that await our children online. The impact of 'virtual space' is no longer avoidable, but its character depends to a great extent on us - the parents. "
