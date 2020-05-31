The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jerusalem students in isolation as coronavirus spreads throughout city

According to Yuli Edelstein, there were 28 positive results out of 1,012 tests.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 31, 2020 17:53
A picture shows the entrance to the Gymnasia Rehavia high school in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A picture shows the entrance to the Gymnasia Rehavia high school in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Several dozen if not hundreds more students and teachers in Jerusalem entered isolation on Sunday as the coronavirus continues to spread around the city – a five-fold increase in the number of people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 in one day, according to newly appointed Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.
He said that there were 28 positive results out of 1,012 tests. The Education Ministry reported that there are 44 new students and staff sick with the virus since yesterday - around half of them from the Gymnasia Rehavia middle and high school in Jerusalem. All of the students and staff are in isolation.
A student at the Masorti high school in Jerusalem - the daughter of a Gymnasia staffer - tested positive, as did a teacher from the Hartman Religious Zionist boys’ high school. The math teacher also works at Gymnasia.
Additionally, an 11th grader from the Jerusalem Art School tested positive, as did a fifth grader who studies at the Zalman Aran school – also in the capital.
It was also revealed on Saturday night and Sunday that people were found to have the virus in Holon, Kiryat Ye'arim and Bnei Brak. 
In Holon, it is a seventh-grader who tested positive for the virus, placing several sixth and seventh grade students in isolation. In Kiryat Ye'arim it was eight students at a local yeshiva - about a third of its student body. The entire yeshiva is being tested and it is expected that more students will test positive. In Bnei Brak, a teacher was hospitalized with coronavirus. She worked at two schools, putting 17 children and nine staff members into isolation.
The uptick in cases comes after a weekend of high infection. On Friday, the Health Ministry reported more than 100 new cases – crossing a redline set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 4. Then, he addressed the nation and said that we could continue opening up the economy as long as: we would see not more than 100 patients per day; there were less than 250 patients in serious condition; or the infection rate did not double in 10 days or less.
On Saturday night, Netanyahu evaded that promise and instead told the public that he is monitoring the data to determine next steps. He repeated the message Sunday morning at the cabinet meeting.
“We are monitoring to see if this is a real change in trend,” the prime minister said. “We will look at the next few steps and, if need be, we will change the policy accordingly.”
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein speaks at the opening of the cabinet meeting, May 31, 2020
Edelstein said that the Health Ministry is able to perform 15,000 tests per day and called on “all citizens: If you think you are sick, or have any symptoms, or you think you were near a sick person – get it checked out.”
If the country had screened 15,000 people and the percentage of sick compared to tests stayed consistent, this would mean 415 people would have tested positive.
 
He said that Jerusalem has become a red zone with a high number of infected cases. 
“I have heard people saying, ‘What is all this panic about? This is an isolated event,’” Edelstein continued. “We need to understand: There was a steady rise in cases even before the Jerusalem school event. And even if you remove the cases from the school, there is still an increase in infection.”
He reminded the public that there are three key guidelines: Wear a mask, keep two meters distance between people and maintain good hygiene.
As of Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., there have been 17,012 total cases of coronavirus in Israel, 1,917 of them currently active, with 34 people on ventilators. 


