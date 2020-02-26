The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Health Ministry cautions Israelis to avoid international travel

Anyone returning to Israel from Italy must immediately enter a 14-day period of solitary confinement.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 22:29
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a meeting on Israel's preparations for the implications of the coronavirus, Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Febraury 25, 2020 (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a meeting on Israel's preparations for the implications of the coronavirus, Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Febraury 25, 2020
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
In an unprecedented move, the Health Ministry asked Wednesday that Israelis reconsider traveling abroad in general.
“Travel to conferences and other international gatherings should be avoided,” the ministry said in a statement, “including trips for religious events. International conferences in Israel should also be avoided," as health officials said that they assess the coronavirus has spread to other regions in Europe and the rest of the world.
At the same time, the ministry issued a comprehensive travel warning to Italy, urging citizens of Israel not to go there, and reminded the public that anyone returning from Italy must immediately enter a 14-day period of solitary confinement.
Also on Wednesday, Asia reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases, including an American soldier stationed in South Korea. The United States warned of a pandemic with the COVID-19 disease spreading in Europe, and Brazil confirmed Latin America’s first infection.
So far, there have been 81,294 cases of coronavirus and 2,770 deaths as a result. 
Reuters contributed to this report.


 


