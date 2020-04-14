The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Hunting for a treatment for coronavirus, clot buster drugs considered

Currently no known coronavirus vaccine, medical experts have been unable to find a clear path to fight COVID-19 and all the medical issues it might bring.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 14, 2020 22:13
A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment (photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)
A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment
(photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)
As the novel coronavirus epidemic spreads across the planet, claiming the lives of more than 120,000 people at press time, at Mount Sinai Hospital, Dr. Hooman Poor was attempting to save a patient’s life. The woman, in her 50’s, was not getting enough oxygen despite his best efforts, he decided to risk it, ABC News reported on Saturday. 
 
Poor thought that the reason oxygen is not getting in, despite the inhalation efforts his team attempted, were that the patient's lungs were plagued by small blood clots, prompting him to use tissue plasminogen activator, also known as a clot buster, to break them. There was some improvement, but it did not last long. Poor decided to use a drip for the clot buster as well as a blood thinner. The woman was able to live for a few more days until she died as a result of a different complication.  
 
Poor went on to see if his insight might save, or at least help prolong, the lives of other patients and tried to help four other coronavirus infected people. One died of a cardiac arrest, but the other three improved.  
 
Currently no known coronavirus vaccine, medical experts have been unable to find a clear path to fight COVID-19 and all the medical issues it might bring.  
 
University of Pennsylvania lung specialist Dr. Steven Pugliese said that when doctors face these very ill patients who are dying, they must make a judgment call. 
 
He added that “it was the right thing to do.”   
 
Poor himself warned that, with only five attempts, nothing is yet proven and more research is needed.  
Italy, Iran, the United States and China have stood out as global hotspots for the virus. In New York City, officials opened Hart Island for mass burials of those who died from COVID-19. Heart Island is the same site used to lay AIDS victims to rest decades ago.


Tags science new york city Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must save Jewish newspapers from shutting down By JPOST EDITORIAL
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Priorities for the IDF amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAACOV AYISH
Emily Schrader Using religion to scapegoat women for disasters – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by