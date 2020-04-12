The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

In which Israeli city are you most likely to die from coronavirus?

According to data provided by the Health Ministry on Saturday night about the first 96 people who died, 54% of them are male and 46% are female.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 12, 2020 09:47
Jerusalem during the coronavirus outbreak (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Jerusalem during the coronavirus outbreak
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
More than 100 Israelis have died since the start of the coronavirus crisis. The Jerusalem Post breaks down who is at greatest risk of death and how the country measures up to the rest of the world.
According to data provided by the Health Ministry on Saturday night about the first 96 people who died, 54% of them are male and 46% are female. The death rate by sex (number of deaths / number of cases) is quite low: less than .0050% for both males and females. 
In comparison to data provided by Worldometer – one of the leading websites for coronavirus statistics, which takes data from the World Health Organization – the death rate is 2.8% for males and 1.7% for females.
The site notes that one of the reasons for this is the large number of Chinese who died and that smoking in China is much more prevalent among males. 
WHO reported that smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to coronavirus and may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity, which would greatly increase risk of serious illness.
The oldest person to die from coronavirus in Israel was 98. The youngest was 37. The average age is 81.
When looking at the collective: Less than 3% of Israelis who died from coronavirus were under the age of 60; 9% were between 60 and 69; 21% were between 70 and 79; and 47% were over the age of 80.
Although Worldometer does not provide comparable statistics, as of March 4, Italy’s national health institute found that the average age of patients who died from COVID-19 was 81. At the time, there had only been two deaths of people under the age of 50. 
Looking at Chinese data provided by MedRxiv and calibrated by Vox in a chart entitled “estimated case fatality rise in Hubei, China, January to February 2020,” one finds that 18% of all Chinese coronavirus deaths were people over the age of 80. Some 9.8% were people between the ages of 70 to 79 and 4.6% were between 60 and 69. The rest - also less than 3% - were under the age of 59.
Jerusalem has the most coronavirus deaths, accounting for 26%. However, people have died from 34 different Israelis cities. The next three top cities for coronavirus deaths are Bat Yam (8%), Bnei Brak (7%) and Tel Aviv (5%).
 

 


Tags death Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
A disconnected leadership - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by