In which Israeli city are you most likely to die from coronavirus?

More than 100 Israelis have died since the start of the coronavirus crisis. The Jerusalem Post breaks down who is at greatest risk of death and how the country measures up to the rest of the world.

According to data provided by the Health Ministry on Saturday night about the first 96 people who died, 54% of them are male and 46% are female. The death rate by sex (number of deaths / number of cases) is quite low: less than .0050% for both males and females.

In comparison to data provided by Worldometer – one of the leading websites for coronavirus statistics, which takes data from the World Health Organization – the death rate is 2.8% for males and 1.7% for females.

The site notes that one of the reasons for this is the large number of Chinese who died and that smoking in China is much more prevalent among males.

WHO reported that smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to coronavirus and may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity, which would greatly increase risk of serious illness.

The oldest person to die from coronavirus in Israel was 98. The youngest was 37. The average age is 81.

When looking at the collective: Less than 3% of Israelis who died from coronavirus were under the age of 60; 9% were between 60 and 69; 21% were between 70 and 79; and 47% were over the age of 80.

Although Worldometer does not provide comparable statistics, as of March 4, Italy’s national health institute found that the average age of patients who died from COVID-19 was 81. At the time, there had only been two deaths of people under the age of 50.