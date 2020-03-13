The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

WHO says Iranian control of coronavirus improving, more needs to be done

“We see that Iran’s strategies and priorities to control COVID19 are evolving in the right direction."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 13, 2020 16:17
Iranian people wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran February 29, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian people wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran February 29, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian health officials are working hard and are committed to stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus across the country but more needs to be done, according to a report by the World Health Organization, which completed a several-day technical support mission to Iran on Friday. 
The March 10-13 mission was done in partnership with GOARN partners, Robert Koch Institute in Berlin and the Chinese Center for Disease Control.
“We see that Iran’s strategies and priorities to control COVID19 are evolving in the right direction, a comprehensive coordinated approach is being applied, and solid work is being done especially in the areas of case management, laboratories, and risk communications,” said Dr. Richard Brennan, WHO Regional Emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean region, who led the mission. 
Brennan said that he was impressed by the engagement from multiple sectors of society in tackling the spread of the virus and that “the government is leveraging the strong national health system and disaster management capacities to respond to the outbreak.”
But he said that not enough is being done yet. WHO and Iranian officials agreed on several priority areas for improvement, the report said. 
“We held constructive discussions on ways to advance epidemiological data collection and analysis, which are key to getting a better understanding of the evolution of the outbreak and appropriate control measures,” Brennan said. “More work also needs to be done to protect health workers.”
The report noted progress in scaling up the number of testing laboratories. There are currently 30 and at least 20 more are expected to be added. WHO provided Iran with enough test kids to test at least 110,000 people and seven tons of protective equipment and supplies. Contact tracing is expanding and new sanitariums have opened in Tehran and Qom, which can care for sick patients and get them out of the country’s overcrowded hospitals.
“The fight against coronavirus in the Islamic Republic of Iran is ongoing, and everybody in the country is engaged in this response,” he added. The right and timely public health measures implemented on an adequate scale will make a difference.”
WHO representative in Iran, Dr. Christoph Hamelmann, said that like every affected country worldwide, Iran’s health system is being significantly challenged by the outbreak.
“WHO is working closely with the Islamic Republic of Iran in coordinating and providing critical international support to the country during this outbreak,” he said.
As of WHO’s March 12 situation report, there were more than 9,000 cases of coronavirus in Iran and close to 400 deaths - the largest number in the Eastern Mediterranean Region. The only countries with more cases than Iran are Italy, the Republic of Korea and, of course, China.
A report by the ultra-Orthodox magazine Yated Neeman on Friday said that among those dead in Iran from the virus are two members of the country's small Jewish community.


Tags Iran Coronavirus - News and Live updates coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo With the coronavirus pandemic, the time for an emergency gov't is now By JPOST EDITORIAL
What does Israel's future 5G network have to do with coronavirus? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus conundrums and repercussions By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The time for change is here By EHUD OLMERT
Orit Arfa Israel's coronavirus response sets a dangerous precedent By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
4 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
5 Benjamin Netanyahu may quarantine all travelers who enter Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the press about the coronavirus outbreak, March 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by