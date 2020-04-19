Israel, US law-firms sue China for trillions of dollars over coronavirus



The Israeli NGO Shurat HaDin means to file a class action lawsuit against China in the upcoming days for its alleged negligence in treating and containing the coronavirus, N12 reported on Sunday.





The Israeli lawsuit, once filed, will join at least four on-going lawsuits submitted to US courts against the Chinese authorities over the pandemic, according to Newsweek

Shurat HaDin usually focuses on terror groups, yet according to Aviel Letiner, the husband of Shurat Hadin director Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, told N12 that just as states cannot commit acts of terror and claim immunity due to their being sovereign agents, China should not be able to avoid its own alleged failure in containing the virus.





The lawsuit is submitted in the US due to the fact “most other countries are scared of the implications of China’s economical might” he added. In recent years China had began investing in Israel’s economy as well, including in Haifa’s new harbor.

How much compensation would China be forced to pay if and when such lawsuits are ruled upon? According to the Daily Examiner, the figure might be as high as six trillion US Dollars.



The lawsuit adds to the ongoing speculation among media pundits, world leaders, and medical research teams about what exactly caused the virus to be created in the first place, had the Chinese authorities done all they could to contain it, and were international bodies informed on time.



In Wuhan, where the virus first broke out, there is a lab which conducted research into coronavirus, the Hill reported. Chinese authorities claim that the virus came not from the lab but from the food market in the same city and push back any claims about the virus being man-made, or worse, man spread, as anti-Chinese conspiracy theories. Yet it is possible that a natural virus was able to spread via one of the bats used in the lab, as British intelligence suggested in the same report.



Another issue is if China cost other countries precious weeks, as well as human lives, by attempting to silence medical professionals who claimed this is a massive outbreak. This is what happened to the late Dr. Li Wenliang who died from the virus at age 34, the BBC reported.



Even if the virus occurred as a natural mutation, and is not the responsibly of any one person or country, a lawsuit might shed more light into how the Chinese state handled this health crisis and how its decision shaped events around the planet.