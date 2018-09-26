Israel ranked sixth in healthcare efficiency

Ashdod Hospital .
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
When it comes to providing patients with efficient treatment, Israel ranks among the world's best, in sixth place.
Israel was also ranked highest in health care efficiency in the Middle East, second in the region was the United Arab Emirates, which ranked 10th overall, according to Bloomberg's annual health care-efficiency index released this month.
Topping the index was Hong Kong in first place and Singapore in second.
The index ranked a total of 56 countries that had an average lifespan over 70 years, a GDP per-capita exceeding $5,000 and a minimum population of 5 million people.
Israel's overall life expectancy also ranks among the highest on the list at 82 years.
The United States was not only ranked second lowest on the list for healthcare efficiency, scoring slightly higher than Bulgaria in 56th place, but also scored the second highest in overall absolute cost at $9,536, second only to Switzerland ranking 12th with an absolute cost of $9,818.
While Switzerland enjoys a life expectancy of 82.9 years, the United States' stands at 78 years.
Thailand showed the biggest improvement moving up 14 places to 27th place which shows an indication of their booming medical tourism industry.
While Chile, the highest ranked country in South America, went from 10th place to 31st, placing the country behind Mexico and Costa Rica.
